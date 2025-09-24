TCEQ approves fines totaling $837,486

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $730,403 against 28 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: six air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, three industrial wastewater discharges, one multi-media, two municipal wastewater discharges, one petroleum storage tank, eight public water systems, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two multi-media, one municipal wastewater discharges and two public water systems.

In addition, on Sept. 16 and Sept. 23, the executive director approved penalties totaling $107,083 against 31 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Oct. 8, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel.