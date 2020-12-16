$160 Million Beverly Hills Villa to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions with Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton

Enter another world at Villa Firenze, where an authentic Italian village has been crafted over the largest assemblage in North Beverly Park, encompassing more than nine pristine acres across three lots. Host lavish parties across 20,000-square-feet of space with large and formal gathering areas, or entertain guests for a weekend staycation at your two-story guest house. Privacy is paramount at the most exclusive guard-gated community in Los Angeles. Entertain a slice of European lifestyle with resort amenities galore including a pool with pool house and outdoor tennis court. A walking/jogging trail meanders the perimeter of the estate and its sweeping four plus-acre, exceptionally manicured backyard.

When Closed, the Sale Will be the Most Valuable Residential Property to Ever Sell at Auction.

To our most affluent sellers, time is the ultimate luxury. We have collaborated with Concierge Auctions on over ten successful auctions to date.” — Jeff Hyland

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listed for $160 million and set on over nine pristine acres across three lots in Beverly Hills, California, Villa Firenze will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton of leading L.A. brokerage Hilton & Hyland. Crafted over the largest assemblage in North Beverly Park, the most exclusive guard-gated community in Los Angeles, the authentic Italian village will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder January 26th—February 2nd via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world. When closed, the sale will be the most valuable residential property to ever sell at auction.

“Over five years in the making, this is truly a masterpiece that is quite possibly impossible to recreate,” stated the owner. “Many of the world’s most desirable, coveted items are sold at auction—and like these, Villa Firenze is also a work of art in itself. Concierge Auctions and Hilton & Hyland are the leaders of their craft when it comes to one-of-a-kind real estate, with unsurpassed reach to the world’s most discerning property connoisseurs. We look forward to finding an owner as unique as this piece of real estate on auction day.”

Privacy is paramount at Villa Firenze, where, accessed by its own street, the property’s expansive gates open to an immense courtyard with space for 30 cars, surrounded by lush 40-foot-tall Canary Island palms. An entertainer’s dream, the estate is spread across 20,000-square-feet of space with large and formal gathering areas and complete with three total guest residences. Built by award-winning architect William Hablinski, Villa Firenze encompasses 13 bedrooms and 17 full, and 8 half bathrooms with marble and stone flooring, arched doorways, and multiple fireplaces.

Outdoor amenities include a walking/jogging trail meandering the perimeter of the estate and its sweeping four-plus-acre, exceptionally manicured backyard with resort-style swimming pool, jacuzzi, pool house, and outdoor lighted tennis court.

"This one-of-a-kind escape is the finest ever offered in North Beverly Park,” stated Hilton. “There’s nothing else like it offered on the market, with everything one could ever desire—including impeccable privacy in one of the most exclusive locations in Beverly Hills.”

"To our most affluent sellers, time is the ultimate luxury. We have collaborated with Concierge Auctions on over ten successful auctions to date, as their platform allows us to deliver sellers 100% control over the timing of the sale of their property," added Hyland. "The seller of 67 Beverly Park can hold this property forever yet is focused on making their next marquis purchase, and the predictable sale date makes that transition seamless."

Nestled between iconic Sunset Boulevard and Majestic Mulholland Drive in the hills above Los Angeles, exclusive North Beverly Park is dotted with large, gated estates. Attention to privacy and security affords residents a laid-back, yet luxurious lifestyle for notable residents such as Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Villa Firenze is adjacent to Franklin Canyon Park for hiking with gorgeous views of Los Angeles and the coast. Despite its lush, natural surroundings, the city is in close reach, with Rodeo Drive, West Hollywood, and Downtown LA only minutes from its front door. A day in Santa Monica and Venice awaits—or, when adventure calls further afield, LAX is only 14 miles away, and Van Nuys Airport just 9 miles from the estate.

Located at 67 Beverly Park Court, Villa Firenze is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world with the most comprehensive database of high-net-worth property connoisseurs in the industry. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most capable buyers on the planet via a state-of-the art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.

About Hilton & Hyland

The name Hilton & Hyland is synonymous with luxury real estate. Located in Beverly Hills, CA, it is the top brokerage in Los Angeles County and perhaps the highest-producing single sales office in the world. Indeed, the privately-held company has built a reputation for selling the most distinctive properties and estates on earth. Founded in 1993 by Rick Hilton and Jeff Hyland, the business has remained privately-held, steadfastly independent and unfettered by investors or outside shareholders. The firm maintains an exclusive relationship with Luxury Portfolio International, the face of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® with $372 billion in annual global sales. This allows Hilton & Hyland a unique position as a powerhouse boutique with a presence in all major centers of the world. In 2019, Hilton & Hyland once again led the luxury residential market in Los Angeles. This includes a 37% market share of sales priced $20 Million and above, a 30% market share of sales priced $10 million and above, and a 22% market share of sales priced $5 million and above. Combined with an annual sales volume over $3.3 billion, Hilton & Hyland remains the preeminent luxury real estate brokerage of Los Angeles, the trendsetting entertainment capital of the world.