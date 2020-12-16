Event Marketer Honors DuPont, InVision Communications for Outstanding Combination of Event Technologies
Award recognizes interactive installation at DuPont’s Global Innovation Center
We wanted guests to be active participants in vehicle design — to explore the designer’s role and to feel real objects and materials.”WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DuPont AHEAD™ Experience has earned silver in the Experience Design and Technology Awards, presented yesterday by Event Marketer. The award, in the category of Best Combination of Event Technologies, honored the experience for its use of multiple technologies to drive audience engagement.
“We are proud the DuPont AHEAD™ Experience at our Wilmington Global Innovation Center at the Experimental Station has been recognized for its advancement in technological design,” said Alexa Dembek, DuPont’s Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. “Every day our passionate scientists and engineers seek creative ways to solve challenging problems so that we deliver value as a solution provider for light weighting and advancted mobility.”
A long-time partner of DuPont, InVision Communications developd two custom applications for the AHEAD experience, using Unity, 3D models, and RFID technology. The resulting highly interactive installation enables DuPont to showcase the practical open potential of its innovations; to enable real-time collaboration with customers, academic leaders, and industry partners; to advance solution planning for transportation, environmental, and energy challenges; and to accelerate the sales cycle.
AHEAD participants are invited to design a vehicle of their choice and evaluate its performance across a variety of categories; they can also view their creation in real time on an ultra-high resolution curved display. Throughout the design process, they may place hundreds of DuPont-produced materials on the experience’s RFID-enabled reactive tables, with each triggering unique, relevant content that tells a story of how the specific material is driving innovation. Based on what the participants learn, they can then edit their design to see the performance implications of their choices.
“We wanted guests to be active participants in vehicle design — to explore the designer’s role and to feel real objects and materials,” said Nell Lundy, an interactive creative director at InVision. “We’re honored to collaborate with the Innovation Center teams at DuPont and so grateful for their willingness to experiment with projects like this.”
The AHEAD Experience comes on the heels of a successful interactive installation at DuPont’s Silicon Valley Innovation Center. It expands InVision’s growing portfolio of work in the area of executive briefing centers and innovation centers, which the agency is leveraging to help brands engage critical audiences both physically and digitally.
