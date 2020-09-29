Jon Paul Potts Joins InVision as SVP, Strategic Solutions
Global marketing leader brings expertise in employee experience and engagement
WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InVision Communications today introduced Jon Paul Potts as the audience engagement agency's new SVP, Strategic Solutions.
A veteran in the agency space, Potts has leveraged his strategic planning and communications expertise to develop audience-centric marketing programs for clients across sectors, with a focus on financial services, IT/technology, healthcare, higher education, and industrials.
“Jon Paul’s strategic leadership will enable us to help clients clarify their vision, develop their message, and connect with their audiences — and the ever-accelerating rate of change make those things more important than ever,” said InVision Communications CEO Rod Mickels. “His track record with employee engagement in particular will support InVision’s rapid growth in that area.”
Prior to InVision, Potts spent 14 years as a strategy executive at Jack Morton Worldwide, where he spearheaded the agency’s global employee experience practice. He also served as a charter member of Jack Morton’s Global Strategy Council, and he led the agency’s New York and Princeton, N.J.-based strategy operations. Earlier in his career, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Potts helped launch MIT OpenCourseWare in 2002, debuting a then-groundbreaking digital platform that made MIT’s educational content available online for free.
Effective immediately, Potts will lead InVision’s strategy team in solving clients’ biggest marketing and communications challenges and engaging their most critical audiences to drive business outcomes.
“Over the past several months, I’ve watched as InVision pivoted to meet the moment, demonstrating remarkable agility, expertise, and leadership,” Potts said. “The agency is actively reimagining communications and events to drive results for clients, and I’m excited to be a part of this transformative work.”
