Ray McCarthy Bergeron Joins InVision Communications as Digital Experience Director
Creative technologist strengthens agency’s expertise in connected engagements
Ray marries art and technology in a way that generates exceptionally creative and impactful work.”WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InVision Communications has hired Digital Experience Director Ray McCarthy Bergeron to help lead the audience engagement agency’s growing portfolio of digitally native and integrated work.
Operating at the intersection of creativity, technology, and storytelling, McCarthy Bergeron will support InVision in developing innovative and strategically grounded digital experiences that solve for clients’ of-the-moment marketing and communications challenges.
“I’m hoping to expand what people think of when they think of digital,” McCarthy Bergeron said. “Both within InVision and among our client set, I plan to champion the power of technology and demonstrate how we can use it to craft innovative, data-driven, and results-oriented experiences that surprise and delight.”
Prior to joining InVision, McCarthy Bergeron worked as the Director of Technology Innovation at VIVA Creative, where he created interactive installations, AR/VR/MR activations, robotic display choreography, and motion graphics for clients as diverse as Bloomberg, Indeed, Mary Kay, and the Washington Nationals.
“Ray marries art and technology in a way that generates exceptionally creative and impactful work,” said Eileen Page, InVision’s VP, Digital/Technology Innovation. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with him on digital concepts for our clients, as well as digital education initiatives within our agency.”
McCarthy Bergeron is a veteran technology educator, having taught high schoolers in Vermont, lectured at the Rochester Institute of Technology, and provided intensive technology training to local professionals in Kyrgyzstan as part of a Fulbright program. He holds an MFA in Film and Animation from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
