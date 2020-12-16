25 Gifts for People who Love to Fish

Waterfall Resort Alaska offers 25 fun and useful gift suggestions for your favorite angler. Designed to keep you sure-footed on the water, this Salmon Sisters XTRATUF Legacy boot is waterproof, lightweight, comfortable and flexible. For pairing wines with Waterfall Resort's Chef Meagan's delicious fish recipes on the Waterfall Resort website, gift the BarCraft Stainless Steel Lazy Fish Corkscrew on Amazon.

Last minute gift ideas for your favorite angler / fisherman: Waterfall Resort Alaska compiles 25 fun and practical fishing items from online shopping sites.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our stockings are hung by the chimney with care, but some of our holiday shopping is still up in the air. Still searching for the perfect gift for your favorite angler? Waterfall Resort Alaska has compiled a list of 25 items including some for the chef, for the storyteller, for the well-styled and for the avid fisherman or woman in addition to its annual Gift Wrap a Fishing Trip savings.

Click here to see the Full Waterfall Resort Holiday Gift Guide.

Because every year Waterfall enjoys guests of all motivations and ages, care was taken to include a variety of gifts with each one researched online to ease shopping stress during Covid. Waterfall does not receive any compensation for any of these gifts. That is, other than the annual holiday promotion of Gift Wrap a Fish.

In addition to the Gift Guide, for those who dream of fishing in Alaska, the full list of Waterfall Resort’s 2021 calendar of events may be accessed at WaterfallResort.com/rates/2021-rates-specials. For more information or to book a stay, feel free to call 800-544-5125.

About The Waterfall Group

Leaders in adventure hospitality management on land, air and water, the Waterfall Group delivers extraordinary outdoor lifestyle experiences featuring unique and scenic destinations, marine expertise, satisfying local cuisine, easy travel and warm, friendly customer service. Founded in 1980, the Waterfall Group markets, operates and supports two all-inclusive Alaska sport fishing lodges in southeast Alaska.