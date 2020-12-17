Canvs announces expanded partnership with Pilotly
Providing content creators with even more powerful audience insights rapidly and at scaleNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs, the leading customer insights platform for text analytics, announced today an expanded partnership with Pilotly, the leading market research platform for creative content. The two companies are aligned in their mission to provide meaningful insights into how customers feel and, more importantly, why they feel that way, enabling the brands and creators they work with to optimize business strategy, marketing, and even creative execution.
Canvs’ patented AI technology turns open-ended text into powerful insights in seconds. The company’s text analytics goes beyond traditional sentiment analysis and identifies 42 core emotions that consumers use to identify how they are feeling or what motivates them to act.
Pilotly will leverage Canvs’ Open-End Text API to integrate patented AI-based analysis of open-ended audience responses directly into their platform, enhancing its ability to deliver rapid and nuanced feedback from audiences at scale.
James Norman, Co-Founder and CEO of Pilotly, has been thinking about this integration for years. “We’re excited to join forces with Canvs to provide our clients a deeper level of emotional analysis while creating new consumer insights by combining our meaningful datasets in new creative ways.”
Pilotly uses Audience Signal Processing (TM) to synthesize data into meaningful insights, making creative research simple, fast and cost-effective for anyone. Today, the film and TV industry as well as Fortune 100 brands leverage Pilotly to optimize creative content and keep their finger on the pulse of their consumers.
“Pilotly has set the standard for creating meaningful engagements between content creators and audiences,” stated Erinn Taylor, Executive Vice President of Product and Platform for Canvs. “We are excited that the integration of our Canvs API will help Pilotly optimize every audience response and efficiently provide the highest-quality insights.”
All Canvs solutions including the Open-End Text API can be integrated into existing business applications with Canvs APIs to give users more flexibility and control over how, where, and when to receive Canvs analytics and data. APIs are turnkey with a customer support team that ensures a seamless implementation.
ABOUT CANVS
Canvs AI is a customer insights platform that understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Canvs’ patented AI and machine learning platform and APIs quickly turn open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns, and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Canvs is used by the entertainment industry, OTT providers, production companies, CPG, market research companies, and more to create research efficiency and leverage the power of emotion and behavior insights to grow their brands. Start understanding your customers better at canvs.ai.
ABOUT PILOTLY
Pilotly is the first market research platform built for creative content. Delivering detailed audience feedback rapidly enables creators to optimize business strategy, marketing and even creative execution. Using Audience Signal Processing (TM) Pilotly synthesizes data into meaningful insights, making creative research simple, fast and cost-efficient for anyone. Today, creators like Amazon Studios and NBCUniversal, as well as Fortune 100 brands like Mattel and Gap, leverage Pilotly’s comprehensive research platform to keep their finger on the pulse of their consumers. Learn more about what Wall Street Journal calls “The Tech Engine at the Heart of Hollywood” by visiting www.pilot.ly.
