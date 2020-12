December 16, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday, December 17 at 10:30 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include general board business.

Anyone interested in attending should reach out to the board’s Executive Director Vanessa Orlando at (410) 841-5862 or vanessa.orlando@maryland.gov for call-in information.

