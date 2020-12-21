Wisconsin Recognizes SMARTcare Software's Innovation in Home Care

SMARTcare's COVID-19 Toolset for Home Care SMARTcare COVID-19 Mobile Point of Care App

Picking up two Wisconsin awards, We're All Innovating Grant Winner for their COVID-19 innovation and listed as one of the Top 35 Companies to Watch in 2021.

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTcare Software, Inc., provider of an industry-leading platform that delivers highly configurable solutions to home care providers, announced today that Wisconsin Governor, Tony Evers, had named it as one of the 231 businesses to receive a grant as part of the We're All Innovating award winners for its ingenuity and innovation with the SMARTcare COVID-19 Toolset.

SMARTcare's COVID-19 Toolset helps home care providers manage and reduce exposure risk for post-acute and chronically ill home care patients. The Toolset, part of SMARTcare's all-in-one, scalable cloud platform, has significantly contributed to improving the way home care agency owners manage their entire business operations.

"As the world continues to be challenged by this pandemic, everyone at SMARTcare is so grateful to be able to help home care providers, their patients and families be better prepare and increase safety with our COVID-19 Toolset," said Scott Zielski, President, CEO of SMARTcare Software. "We are honored and humbled to have been chosen to receive this We're All Innovating grant that will be used to further enhance our mobile point-of-care solution for home care as we continue to improve overall outcomes."

This fall, the We're All Innovating contest was created by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to recognize and promote the innovation and creative ways that small businesses are adapting to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. A team of 182 volunteer judges evaluated blind entries of more than 1,226 business on advancement and potential for future innovation, choosing SMARTcare as one of the winners.

Early in 2020, SMARTcare introduced the home care market's first COVID-19 Toolset to help providers better deliver care during the pandemic. The COVID-19 Toolset has specific functionality that allows home care providers to monitor, manage exposure risk, and improve safety while providing care. The Toolset is interoperable with SMARTcare’s complete cloud-based system (SaaS), which utilizes the latest digital technology to organize, optimize and simplify home healthcare delivery. Seeing a need where the company could help overall home care, SMARTcare has made the COVID-19 Toolset available to any home care provider at no-cost.

"Every day, SMARTcare's platform is assisting us to address the pandemic with tools that have helped as we have shifted our back-office team to working remotely while allowing us to better monitor and connect with our caregivers as they work with clients and their families in their homes," said Joseph Pierce, Team Love, Lake Geneva, WI. "Their mobile App has enabled us to advance our response, quickly engaging our clients and caregivers, to help increase safety and provide a better outcome of care."

Adding to the award recognitions in December, SMARTcare was also named in the list of Top Wisconsin Companies to Watch in 2021, by the Wisconsin Startup Coalition. SMARTcare continues the expansion of its mobile point-of-care through continued innovations in line with solving home's biggest challenges and enabling home care providers to deliver the best care possible.



About SMARTcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, SMARTcare Software was founded by healthcare technology and home care professionals. SMARTcare Software is a complete SaaS business automation and point-of-care platform for home care and healthcare providers. The system is a fully integrated caregiver, financial, and business intelligence solution that provides tools to help build and track new clients, manage homecare operations and ensure compliance and care quality for home care providers, caregivers, and agency leadership. SMARTcare solutions drive the best practices in care and increase the engagement of caregivers, their patients, and the patient's family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

