PMD Alliance Launches 'PD&Me' Mobile App for iOS and Android
Nonprofit organization PMD Alliance launches mobile app that empowers people to find Parkinson's specific support groups and exercise classesTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT: Amanda Nelson – Manager, Public Relations amanda@pmdalliance.org
Tucson, Ariz. – December 14, 2020 – Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is proud to announce the launch of its mobile application ‘PD&Me’ for iOS and Android. A project ten months in the making, the app allows users to find Parkinson’s specific support groups and exercise classes near them, and online. Users can search by group type or location, and right from the app, save favorites, get directions and add meeting times and reminders to their calendar.
The app is populated by PMD Alliance’s nationwide database, the only comprehensive national list of Parkinson’s support and exercise groups. “People with PD and their families shouldn’t have to search 5 different websites to find a support group or movement class, so we scoured the internet to search out groups big and small, connected to institutions or independent, and put them all on one list,” says PMD Alliance CEO Sarah Jones. “Research shows that people with PD who exercise and form social connections have better health outcomes, and the PD&Me app helps people to do exactly that.”
The database originally lived on PMD Alliance’s website, www.pmdalliance.org, but search functionality was limited and users could only browse by city and state. To add in geolocation and expand search capabilities, PMD Alliance enlisted the expertise of software developers, the advice of community members, and reached out to Sunovion Pharmaceuticals for sponsorship. “This project is a testament to the power of collaboration,” says Jones, “and whether right now during COVID people use it to find a virtual tai chi class to do at home, or post-vaccine they find a support group at the church down the street, the PD&Me app makes it easier to stay active and stay connected.”
With PD&Me, users can:
• Find support groups for people with Parkinson’s, care partners, and adult children
• Find Parkinson’s specific exercise, movement, and wellness classes
• Search both virtual and in-person groups
• Connect to additional resources to find a movement disorder specialist, medication assistance, educational programs, and more.
For more information on how you can use the app or to take advantage of any of PMD Alliance’s other free programs, visit www.pmdalliance.org. Download the PD&Me app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
About Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance
Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is an independent, national nonprofit dedicated to providing opportunities for people to learn, live more fully and spark meaningful connections around them. PMD Alliance serves people across the United States and is not affiliated with any medical practice or institution. PMD Alliance is committed to keeping our community safe and healthy.
