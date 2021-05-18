Read, Learn, Discuss with the Authors in New Virtual Book Club Series
PMD Alliance launches four-part book club-style series with a chance to ask questions to the authors of Ending Parkinson’s DiseaseTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever finished a book and couldn’t wait to discuss it with friends? Did you ever wish you could ask questions of the author directly?
That’s the concept behind Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance’s newest online program: a four-part book club series with the authors of Ending Parkinson’s Disease. The book offers a plan to prevent Parkinson’s, improve care and treatment, and end the silence associated with this devastating disease as it continues to be the fastest growing brain disease in the world.
“This book is a must-read for all of us who are or might be affected. It pulls no punches with regard to the seriousness of this emerging pandemic, and its common-sense environmental approaches and precautions, if implemented, will abate the spread of this insidious disease. I know this to be true. I lived it." - Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali’s wife.
Authors Ray Dorsey, MD, Michael Okun, MD and Bastiaan Bloem, MD, PhD, plus Ted Thompson, JD of the Michael J Fox Foundation, will each be joining Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance for a one hour, interactive, livestream Q&A where attendees can ask questions about the book, and discuss how to take action in their own communities. This series is a unique way to deepen education and understanding as the audience will be able to ask questions and gain clarification on certain topics.
“As an organization, we strive to meet people where they are at in their movement disorder journey and that means constantly pivoting and creating new opportunities for education, connection and community,” says Anissa Mitchell, VP of Programs for PMD Alliance. “This book club series really combines these things in a unique way. Together, we will read, learn, and discuss in an intimate way with the book’s authors. Plus, this provides our movement disorder community a way to continue connecting from home if that’s what feels safest to them in light of COVID-19.”
The book is available for purchase on Amazon and if assistance is needed, people can email PMD Alliance at info@pmdalliance.org. Plus, two signed copies of the book will be raffled off at the end of each livestream for those who attend!
The series launches June 9th at 12:00pm PT and the chapter breakdowns are as follows:
June 9th: Chapters 1-3 with Ray Dorsey, MD
June 22: Chapters 4-5 with Ted Thompson, JD of the Michael J Fox Foundation
July 1: Chapters 6-8 with Michael Okun, MD
July 8: Chapters 8-10 with Bastiaan Bloem, MD, PhD
Thank you to Amneal Pharmaceuticals for their support of this program. For more information on how you can become involved with these events, or to take advantage of any of PMD Alliance’s other free programs, visit www.pmdalliance.org.
About Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance
Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is an independent, national nonprofit dedicated to providing opportunities for people to learn, live more fully and spark meaningful connections around them. PMD Alliance serves people across the United States and is not affiliated with any medical practice or institution. PMD Alliance is committed to keeping our community safe and healthy.
