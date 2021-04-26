Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Launches Getting Real Online™: A Virtual Community for Family Members
Online community that includes short, educational videos, chat forums and more designed to help family navigate a loved one’s diagnosisTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Launches Getting Real Online™: A Virtual Community for Family Members Online community that includes short, educational videos, chat forums and more designed to help care partners and adult children navigate a loved one’s movement disorder journey.
The job of a care partner can be tough. No matter how much you care for your loved one, no matter how strong your relationship is, there are shifts and changes and role reversals that come with a movement disorder diagnosis that are just downright hard. Introducing Getting Real Online™.
Care partners and adult children of people with movement disorders can join this FREE online community to learn about: advanced Parkinson’s, atypical Parkinson's, dementia, improving independence, creating motivation, role of neurology (Movement Disorder Specialists), preparing for medical appointments, autonomic nervous system dysfunction, managing advanced PD and more. With more than 40 topics recorded, new topics are added regularly.
“When you are dealing with it as a care partner you feel like a failure, you don't know what to do and everything you do is wrong, it's difficult. Elicit help from your team…an occupational therapist, a social worker…get people who have a different lens into the problem,” says Julia Wood, MOT, OTR/L.
The Getting Real Online™ virtual community that offers community and learning in a way that is engaging and inspiring. Nearly 400 hours of filming time and volunteer engagement from physicians and experts from across the country help build this increasingly expanding library of topics. Getting Real Online™ will also offer chat forums based on some of the specific topics where care partners and adult children can interact and share with others. The video library will be constantly evolving, and the series will also feature live programming each month – another opportunity for education, discussion and interaction.
Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance was founded six years ago with the intention to support everyone impacted by a movement disorder diagnosis, including family members. Basic education is readily available on the internet, but it often only scratches the surface of what the care partner and adult child really need and want to know. In PMD Alliance style, the organization heard the need, felt the pain, and wanted to meet them where they were, using design strategy and action. This educational platform will help equip care partners and adult children in practical ways that prepare them for the journey ahead and fill them with hope as they connect with others.
Getting Real Online™ can be accessed for FREE by going to: https://bit.ly/3mXC3K1
For more information on PMD Alliance and its free resources for everyone impacted by a movement disorder diagnosis, visit www.pmdalliance.org.
About Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance:
Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is an independent, national nonprofit dedicated to providing opportunities for people to learn, live more fully and spark meaningful connections around them. PMD Alliance serves people across the United States and is not affiliated with any medical practice or institution. PMD Alliance is committed to keeping our community safe and healthy.
