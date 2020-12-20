Dynasty Depot Launches National Advertising Campaign on SiriusXM
Dynasty Depot, the first and only live auction platform for year-round Fantasy Football teams, will premiere its brand nationally with SiriusXM.
We can’t wait for SiriusXM listeners across the U.S. to hear about this awesome product we’ve worked tirelessly to bring to life.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynasty Depot, the only place online to bid on, buy and sell FFPC Dynasty Fantasy Football Teams, today announced it has begun a national advertising campaign on SiriusXM in advance of the platform’s full launch on January 4, 2021.
— Nelson Verbit, Co-Founder, Dynasty Depot
“We can’t wait for SiriusXM listeners across the U.S. to hear about this awesome product we’ve worked tirelessly to bring to life,” said Dynasty Depot Co-Founder Nelson Verbit. “We’re confident it’s going to be a game-changer for serious players like us — and for casual Fantasy players looking to take it to the next level.”
Dynasty Depot, which debuted three tiers of memberships on November 1, is a new brand in the Fantasy Football space created with the high-stakes player in mind. The brand has gained a grassroots following on Twitter and has appeared on nearly a dozen industry podcasts. In addition to its official partnership with the FFPC, Dynasty Depot has joined forces with RosterWatch, the industry’s leading provider of year-round pro football player analysis and fantasy football intelligence, to provide members exclusive access to its content and features.
“Never before have Dynasty team owners had a technology platform built just for us. With the integrations and content we’re providing, this is a major upgrade, and we can’t wait to show it to the world,” Verbit added.
About Dynasty Depot
Dynasty Depot is the single destination to bid on, buy and sell FFPC Dynasty Fantasy Football Teams. The first-of-its-kind auction site gives dynasty owners a new way to leverage their expertise, stay invested in their dynasty game long-term and play the game they love. For more information, visit www.DynastyDepot.com.
