STADION MONEY MANAGEMENT RECEIVES DESIGNATION AMONG BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

WATKINSVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stadion Money Management is proud to be ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management for 2020. The designation, awarded by institutional investment publication Pensions & Investments, is granted based on the results of double-blind research via company survey. Stadion also received this award in 2019.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

Notable among Stadion employee comments was feedback on the company’s family-like atmosphere, the firm’s 2020 transition to working from home, emphasis on work-life balance, and a supportive environment that encourages both personal and professional growth. Stadion employees participated in this survey at a rate of 14% over the reported response average.

“We focus on the needs of each individual in a retirement plan, through the delivery of personalized services,” remarked Jud Doherty, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our successful delivery of these services depends on the creative and dynamic group of people who work here. It’s gratifying that our employees are excited to be part of our company’s focus on helping people retire with dignity.”

Duane Bernt, Chief Financial Officer and Human Resource Leader, said of the results, “Our employees are empowered to build state of the art solutions. Our innovative culture is complimented by our familial one, which is a powerful combination.”

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with advisors and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. As of 11/30/20, Stadion managed approximately $2.9 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 48-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit www.pionline.com



