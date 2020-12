Overall Warehousing Space JNPT, Government Initiatives to Promote Cold Chain in India, Operating Cost JNPT Cold Storage.

Cold Storage Facility in JNPT Cover Image Cold Storage Facility in JNPT Infographic

JNPT Cluster on account of its proximity to the port has emerged as a suitable warehouse hub for EXIM cargo that is mainly inbound: Ken Research

Strategic Location: Located closer to the financial capital of India, JNPT has an advantage of having access to a very well connected highway network. The cluster has proximity to the Mumbai-Goa highway and the Mumbai-Pune highway, largely handling cargo traffic for Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, as well as most of North India.Rising Demand of Cold Storage: Increase in exports and imports of agricultural and pharmaceutical products along with government support for investment in cold chain infrastructure, the demand for cold storages from other end user industries like meat and seafood, pharma, and frozen food and QSR is expected to grow in the future, as well as from fresh food which was previously not stored in cold storages.Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA): Significant residential, commercial, educational, entertainment, trading, cargo, port and industrial activity hubs would be developed in this region driving the demand for cold storage space in the upcoming years.Increase in Demand for Agricultural Products: The fruit and vegetable processing industry in India is likely to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~7.62% between FY 2018 and FY 2023 to reach a value of INR 256.4 Bn in FY 2023. Demand for Agricultural products along with imports and exports of exotic fruits and vegetables are expected to increase over the forecast period thereby increasing the demand for cold storage facilities in JNPTIncreased Innovation: With greater investment and more quality demanding clientele, the market is expected to fully embrace the wide spectrum of innovations such as WMS, RFID tags and be truly global standard.The report titled " Business Potential for Cold Storage Facility in JNPT Outlook to FY25 – Driven by increasing Trade of food products and Pharmaceuticals along with growth in QSR" provides a comprehensive analysis on the status of the cold storage market in the JNPT area in Mumbai. The report covers various aspects including the current market scenario in JNPT, pricing trends, pros and cons for setting up cold storage in the area, major growth drivers, investment in infrastructure, tech disruptions and innovations, and competition benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue and pallet positions along with potential end users.Key Segments Covered:-JNPT Cold Storage MarketPallets By Temperature RangeFreezersChillersAmbientPallets By End UsersAgriculturePharmaceuticalsQSRsBakery and ConfectioneryDairyMeat and SeafoodOthersCompanies Covered:-Snowman LogisticsSavla Cold StorageJWL Cold StoreRishi Ice and Cold StorageWestern SuperfreshKool Solutions IndiaPrimanand Cold StorageMehta Cold StorageSnow-ExSupreme Cold StorageColdStar LogisticsVishal Ice Factory And Cold StorageCrescent Cold StorageA. A. Cold StorageMayur Cold StorageRadha Krishna FoodlandIgloo Cold StorageEskimo Cold StorageWinter Logistics (DP World Company, Lease from Allana)Omni Fresh AgroAlps Ice and Cold StorageKhanna Ice and Cold Storage,Bhoir Ice Factory and Cold storage Pvt LTD,Libran Cold StorageiAhmed Cold StorageKey Target Audience:-Cold Storage CompaniesCold Chain AssociationEnd Users for Cold Storage Companies3PL CompaniesConsultancy CompaniesLogistics/Warehousing CompaniesReal Estate Companies/ Industrial DevelopersTime Period Captured in the Report:-Historical Period – 2017-2019Forecast Period – 2020-2025F