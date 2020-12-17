Turnium Obtains Red Hat Container Certification for SD-WAN Solution on Red Hat OpenShift
Red Hat container certification delivers Turnium SD-WAN on Red Hat OpenShift to simplify deploying and scaling high performance multi-site enterprise networks.
Obtaining Red Hat container certification is a big achievement for Turnium and supports us in delivering Turnium's managed SD-WAN as bare-metal, in traditional VMs, or in containers”NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group Inc. is pleased to announce that its Turnium managed cloud-native SD-WAN offering has received Red Hat container certification, enabling customers on Red Hat OpenShift to rapidly deploy and scale Turnium’s SD-WAN solutions. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform and is used to more easily deploy and orchestrate applications at scale.
— Johan Arnet, CEO
Turnium delivers a cloud native SD-WAN solution, now running and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, that can be deployed anywhere, connecting enterprise with branch offices, and public and private clouds over secure, highly resilient networks built using common internet connectivity. The solution creates an overlay - or Software-Defined-WAN that removes the complexity of the underlying networks to deliver a seamless virtual network.
Turnium CEO, Johan Arnet commented, “Obtaining Red Hat container certification is a big achievement for Turnium. This important achievement supports us in bringing to market a sophisticated, and flexible service that can be deployed as bare-metal, in traditional VMs, or in containers. Red Hat OpenShift customers can have confidence in deploying Turnium’s secure SD-WAN to connect everything, anywhere.”
Deploying Turnium enables organizations to network branches, offices, cloud services, and data centers while scaling bandwidth easily to support seasonal workloads without the time-consuming delays and costs of working with local Telecommunications carriers. Turnium frees end-customers and service providers from the requirement to invest in the knowledge, resources and skills to build cost-effective solutions themselves: Turnium’s complete turn-key SD-WAN service helps eliminate single-source lock-in and increases flexibility. Bring-your-own connectivity optimizes costs by combining any available broadband, dedicated and wireless bandwidth from local competitors, enabling customers to negotiate the best deals using commodity solutions.
“We are pleased to include Turnium’s cloud-native SD-WAN solution in Red Hat’s global solutions catalog as a certified Red Hat container. Achieving this certification provides Red Hat’s customers with additional options in how they move their networks into the cloud-native world using containerized workloads, orchestrated by Red Hat OpenShift,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director, Technology Partnerships, Red Hat.
Together with Red Hat, Turnium’s managed cloud-native SD-WAN enables carriers, service providers, enterprise and medium-size businesses to configure their networks the way they need with a containerized, quickly and easily deployed platform. Turnium is available in Red Hat’s Partner Catalog, and the two companies have jointly published a solution brief that is available here: https://catalog.redhat.com/software/container-stacks/search?q=turnium.
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Turnium Technology Group delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as an OEM white label software platform. Turnium managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its enterprise partner channel of Managed Service Providers and industry vertical specific Value-Added Resellers. The Multapplied white-label SD-WAN software platform is available through a global Channel Partner program that enables Internet and Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers to offer their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
About SD-WAN
SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by virtualizing secure, high-speed networking and abstracting network control from the underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies. Turnium’s offering is a fully Managed SD-WAN platform that can be used by businesses to replace or augment their current networks.
Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.
