Turnium Technology Group Inc. Amalgamation with Multapplied Networks Inc. Grows Ability to Connect Everything Anywhere
Enhancing a Vision for Software-Defined Networking for Cloud, Service Providers and Business Globally
Adding Multapplied to TTGI’s portfolio helps execute on our long-term vision and gives our customers managed and do-it-yourself options with our Turnium and Multapplied offerings.”NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group Inc., (“TTGI”) today announced completion of an amalgamation with Multapplied Networks Inc. By combining operations, TTGI obtains the financial and operating structure to support the services and migration pathways that global, national and regional businesses and Service Providers need to connect cloud services, applications, data, devices and people anywhere.
— Johan Arnet, CEO
"Adding Multapplied to TTGI’s portfolio helps execute on our long-term vision and gives our customers managed and do-it-yourself options.” said Johan Arnet, CEO, TTGI “Customers can now on-board with our managed Turnium offering using our infrastructure and later migrate to hosting our Multapplied do-it-yourself platform in their own infrastructure as they reach scale and need more control over brand and pricing.”
TTGI’s Turnium service is a fully managed, turnkey SD-WAN service that delivers networks between offices, cloud services and data centers faster and at lower cost than traditional telecom networks. TTGI’s Multapplied software platform enables Service Providers to add a white-label SD-WAN product to their service offerings and sales channels easily and quickly while differentiating from competitors and controlling their own margins.
“We’re pleased to welcome Multapplied and its customers to the TTGI family,” commented Derek Spratt, Board Chair. “This amalgamation is one of the ways that we plan to build the company and execute on our vision.”
TTGI’s Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) solutions enable businesses and service providers to connect every branch office, business user, field worker, or IoT device with any data center or cloud service anywhere by creating a cost-effective virtual network using any available Internet, MPLS, Ethernet or Wireless connection. By abstracting network functions and control from the underlying carrier networks, TTGI customers gain visibility and control over network performance and reach nationally and internationally at a price point not available from traditional network providers.
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Turnium Technology Group delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as an OEM white label software platform. Turnium managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its enterprise partner channel of Managed Service Providers and industry vertical specific Value-Added Resellers. The Multapplied white-label SD-WAN software platform is available through a global Channel Partner program that enables Internet and Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers to offer their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily.
