Now Announcing: The Ai4 2021 Cybersecurity Summit Speaker Lineup

The fully-digital Ai4 2021 Cybersecurity Summit will gather 50+ speakers from the world's most innovative companies.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fully-digital Ai4 2021 Cybersecurity Summit will gather 50+ speakers from the world's most innovative companies on February 3-4, 2021.With over 40 hours of content across 4 tracks it’s too much for any one person to experience, but attendees will be able to personalize their agendas to ensure they learn exactly what they want. All presentations are recorded and available after the conference.The first speakers that we are announcing include...Januarius Asongu, VP Supplier Assurance Services, JP Morgan ChaseDr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Dean, School of Business, Woxsen UniversityPrasanth Nandanuru, Engineering Manager, Wells FargoMatt Hayden, Acting Assistant Secretary, Department of Homeland Security - Office of PolicyKyle Reidell, Chief Information Security Officer, Tier 1 CyberGarfield Jones, Associate Chief of Strategic Technology, DHS/CISARoman Yampolskiy, Professor, University of LouisvilleMahasa Zahirnia, Chief Engineer/Artificial Intelligence Lead, Northrop GrummanMark Sherman, Director of the Cybersecurity Foundations Group at CERT, Carnegie-Mellon UniversityAmin Tora, Distinguished Engineer, AramcoZachary Hanif, Senior Director of Machine Learning, Capital OneVaibhav Garg, Senior Director, Cybersecurity Public Policy & ResearchVS Subrahmanian, Professor in Cybersecurity, Technology, and Society, Dartmouth CollegeBrennan Lodge, Data Science Lead for SIRT, Goldman SachsAkriti Rastogi, Vice President, Access Management, Digital Transformation, Morgan StanleyAnd more!