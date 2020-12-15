Now Announcing: The Ai4 2021 Cybersecurity Summit Speaker Lineup
The fully-digital Ai4 2021 Cybersecurity Summit will gather 50+ speakers from the world's most innovative companies.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fully-digital Ai4 2021 Cybersecurity Summit will gather 50+ speakers from the world's most innovative companies on February 3-4, 2021.
With over 40 hours of content across 4 tracks it’s too much for any one person to experience, but attendees will be able to personalize their agendas to ensure they learn exactly what they want. All presentations are recorded and available after the conference.
The first speakers that we are announcing include...
Januarius Asongu, VP Supplier Assurance Services, JP Morgan Chase
Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Dean, School of Business, Woxsen University
Prasanth Nandanuru, Engineering Manager, Wells Fargo
Matt Hayden, Acting Assistant Secretary, Department of Homeland Security - Office of Policy
Kyle Reidell, Chief Information Security Officer, Tier 1 Cyber
Garfield Jones, Associate Chief of Strategic Technology, DHS/CISA
Roman Yampolskiy, Professor, University of Louisville
Mahasa Zahirnia, Chief Engineer/Artificial Intelligence Lead, Northrop Grumman
Mark Sherman, Director of the Cybersecurity Foundations Group at CERT, Carnegie-Mellon University
Amin Tora, Distinguished Engineer, Aramco
Zachary Hanif, Senior Director of Machine Learning, Capital One
Vaibhav Garg, Senior Director, Cybersecurity Public Policy & Research
VS Subrahmanian, Professor in Cybersecurity, Technology, and Society, Dartmouth College
Brennan Lodge, Data Science Lead for SIRT, Goldman Sachs
Akriti Rastogi, Vice President, Access Management, Digital Transformation, Morgan Stanley
And more!
