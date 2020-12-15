Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Now Announcing: The Ai4 2021 Finance Summit Speaker Lineup

The fully-digital Ai4 2021 Finance Summit will gather 50+ speakers from the world's most innovative companies on March 3-4, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fully-digital Ai4 2021 Finance Summit will gather 50+ speakers from the world's most innovative companies on March 3-4, 2021... And it's time to announce the much anticipated speaker lineup!

You can expect over 40 hours of content across 5 tracks. While it’s too much for any one person to experience, you’ll be able to personalize your agenda to ensure you learn exactly what you want. And don’t worry, all presentations are recorded and available after the conference.

The first speakers that we are announcing include...

Kathryn Hume, Head (Interim), Borealis AI, RBC
Suhas Sreehari, Artificial Intelligence Scientist, Wells Fargo
Lee McAdoo, Managing Director, Business Transition, TD Ameritrade
Andrew Green, Managing Director & Lead XVA Quant, Scotiabank
Prashant K Dhingra, Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase
Peng Cheng, Head of Machine Learning Strategies, Global Research, JPMorgan Chase
Julian Warszawski, Vice President Engineering, Goldman Sachs
Ea-ee Jan, Machine Learning Senior Manager, Goldman Sachs
Raul Rodriguez, Managing Director, Innovation Accelerator, Charles Schwab
Stefan Klauser, Co-Founder & CEO, aisot
Yevgen Kravets, SVP, Principal Architect, BNY Mellon
Marina Kaganovich, Director, Corporate & Institutional Banking, BNP Paribas
Hamdan Azhar, Vice President, Research, Analytics, & Data, BlackRock
Tiffany Perkins, Managing Director, BlackRock
Salahuddin Khawaja, Managing Director, Automation, Global Risk, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Glenn Fung, Chief Machine Learning Research Scientist, AI & Machine Learning Research & Innovation Director, American Family Insurance
And More!

