Now Announcing: The Ai4 2021 Finance Summit Speaker Lineup

The fully-digital Ai4 2021 Finance Summit will gather 50+ speakers from the world's most innovative companies on March 3-4, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fully-digital Ai4 2021 Finance Summit will gather 50+ speakers from the world's most innovative companies on March 3-4, 2021... And it's time to announce the much anticipated speaker lineup You can expect over 40 hours of content across 5 tracks . While it’s too much for any one person to experience, you’ll be able to personalize your agenda to ensure you learn exactly what you want. And don’t worry, all presentations are recorded and available after the conference.The first speakers that we are announcing include...Kathryn Hume, Head (Interim), Borealis AI, RBCSuhas Sreehari, Artificial Intelligence Scientist, Wells FargoLee McAdoo, Managing Director, Business Transition, TD AmeritradeAndrew Green, Managing Director & Lead XVA Quant, ScotiabankPrashant K Dhingra, Managing Director, JPMorgan ChasePeng Cheng, Head of Machine Learning Strategies, Global Research, JPMorgan ChaseJulian Warszawski, Vice President Engineering, Goldman SachsEa-ee Jan, Machine Learning Senior Manager, Goldman SachsRaul Rodriguez, Managing Director, Innovation Accelerator, Charles SchwabStefan Klauser, Co-Founder & CEO, aisotYevgen Kravets, SVP, Principal Architect, BNY MellonMarina Kaganovich, Director, Corporate & Institutional Banking, BNP ParibasHamdan Azhar, Vice President, Research, Analytics, & Data, BlackRockTiffany Perkins, Managing Director, BlackRockSalahuddin Khawaja, Managing Director, Automation, Global Risk, Bank of America Merrill LynchGlenn Fung, Chief Machine Learning Research Scientist, AI & Machine Learning Research & Innovation Director, American Family InsuranceAnd More!