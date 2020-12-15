American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC) Terminates Its Accreditation Program
The nation's first US-focused independent accreditation body and once a fierce competitor of ANSI-ANAB decides to hang up the glovesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 15, 2020 – The American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC) announced today it will no longer accredit ISO/quality certifications due to an unfortunate leadership dispute between two of its founders. In addition to ISO, the company also announced will no longer accredit, oversee or develop standards for its own exclusive certifications, including ARM9009 (firearms), VOB9009 (veteran owned businesses), KOSH 9009 (Kosher), FSM2200 (Food safety), and CAN9009 (cannabis). All websites promoting the aforementioned standards have been removed.
In its heyday, ABAC (http://aboac.org) boasted of proudly being independent of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), developing an accreditation program considered by many the only recognized competition for ANSI-ANAB National Accreditation Body. ABAC's leadership strongly stood against the growing monopolizing, anti-competitiveness, and foreign intrusion common in quality certification in relation to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), an international standard-setting body composed of representatives from various national standards organizations.
The idea of an independent accreditation body was first brainstormed by three close friends in Manhattan at Fraunces Tavern. ABAC was to celebrate its 9th year anniversary next year. One founder will remain in the ISO industry while the other is pursuing new endeavors unrelated to certification and/or accreditation of ISO/quality certificates.
For nearly a decade, ABAC made it possible for businesses and government contractors to have an independent choice in the accreditation of quality management systems. This allowed ABAC to grow rapidly as well as implement the development of its own quality standards for specific industries such as firearms, food safety, cannabis, minority owned businesses, public relations, veteran owned businesses, and other standards. ABAC was the first organization to challenge the notorious Orthodox Union with its own Kosher certification program KOSH9009. Records show KOSH9009 pioneered Kosher-Cannabis certification. The OU later copied the idea with its own program.
ABAC's critics failed at every attempt to derail the organization, leadership pushed forward resulting in years of successful market penetration, national and international recognition, and government acceptance. For nearly a decade ABAC seemed unstoppable. “It's important to clarify ABAC would of never been defeated from the outside, it was defeated from the inside involving a dispute of broken agreements, growing mistrust, and third-party intrusion.” said a spokesperson.
ABAC's mission statement once proudly displayed on the company's website read: “ABAC oversees accreditation and certification bodies assuring integrity, competency, and fair competition in the quality community. ABAC accredits certifications based on the fundamental principles of accountability, ethical conduct, and commitment to quality.”
According to Kroger, US-based registrars once accredited by ABAC have now either already transferred to another accreditation body, or in the process of doing so. Kroger said, “More than anything else, insiders see ABAC's demise being due to an unfortunate lack of trust between two former confidants that resulted in a series of heated arguments, regrettable actions, and a lost friendship. Nonetheless, insiders agree the former confidants are destined for even greater successes in their own ventures.
Perhaps John D. Rockefeller's quote says it best, “A friendship founded on business is better than a business founded on friendship.”
