Myron Barnstone Paintings Hidden 50 Years Now Unveiled to the Public

Before Myron Barnstone was a globally respected art teacher, he was a celebrated painter. Now his works, locked away for 50 years, are available for purchase.

Nothing in art is any more arbitrary than that which you would find in metric poetry or metric music, or any other intellectual form. Everything has a...purpose, and it falls in a tradition.” — Myron Barnstone

THURMONT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourteen new paintings by the late acclaimed artist and master teacher Myron Barnstone, many never seen by the public, are now available for purchase. The pieces join dozens more available at a 25% discount on the BarnstoneStudios.com website.

Barnstone, the toast of art aficionados for his exhibits in Paris, England and the US during the 60s and 70s, honed his skills at Oxford University’s prestigious Ruskin School of Art. Despite his own success, Barnstone grew frustrated that contemporary art schools in the 70s stopped teaching the disciplines studied by master artists for centuries. Fundamentals like anatomy and the geometric precision of The Golden Section were abandoned as teachers urged students to ‘just do what feels good.’

Barnstone made the transformational decision to shift from celebrated artist to master art teacher, and destroyed hundreds of his own pieces. He locked the remaining 500 away to keep from influencing his students’ own developing artistic vision.

Over the next 35 years, thousands of students passed through Barnstone Studios in Coplay in southeastern Pennsylvania, and went on to distinguished careers as professors, authors, sculptures, architects, industrial designers, photographers and artists with works in museums and galleries around the world. In its March/April 2020 issue, Fine Art Connoisseur magazine recognized Barnstone as a leader in bringing classical drawing and design back into mainstream art education.

For half a century, his paintings and drawings remained hidden from view. It wasn’t until after Barnstone’s death in 2016 at the age of 83 that his daughter, Catherine ‘Cat’ Barnstone Szafran, assumed the Directorship of Barnstone Studios, and began sharing his work with the public.

Barnstone Studios at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Patreon program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at BarnstoneStudios.com, or by calling 301.788.6241.

