Hana Giraldo Launches Her New Mask Collection and Speaks on Recent Breakup with Former Boyfriend Actor Kyle Massey

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hana Giraldo is an American actress and singer best known for her viral Tik Tok videos and being the founder of the vintage fashion line, RiptLA. Hana is the daughter of famous musicians, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. Hana began her rise to fame after appearing in comedy videos alongside social media star Lele Pons. Since then, Hana has taken control of her career, closing deals, and creating content that has been shared millions of times.

Hana has recently parted ways from her long-term boyfriend, actor/musician Kyle Massey. Hana shared regarding the breakup, "Kyle and I have decided to go our separate ways. I wish Kyle nothing but the best in this next chapter of his life." At this time, Hana is requesting privacy as she navigates her way through these life changes.

Hana has been focusing her attention on her work. Hana has partnered with Guilty Minds Clothing to launch a mask collection right in time for the holidays. The collection of masks come in various colors and designs. The collection also is donating 15% of the proceeds going to Feeding America. Hana has also taken on the role of marketing director at Three Chord Bourbon, her father’s luxury bourbon company. Hana has collaborated with well-known wine brand, Barefoot Wine to help promote the new single from Grammy Award-winning music group, The Black Eyed Peas. Hana has recently had the chance to grace the cover of Loop Magazine. Hana will continue to work and provide content for her viewers well into the new year. You can stay up to date with Hana on her Instagram, @hanagiraldo.

For Media and Press Inquiries:

Barbara Sanchez & Patricia Torres
Unilash Entertainment
info@unilashent.com

