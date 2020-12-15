Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Female Mountain Lion Hunting to Close in District 315

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

 

The hunting of female mountain lions in southwestern Montana hunting district 315, which includes portions of Meagher, Park and Sweet Grass counties, will close at one-half hour after sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

The closure notice for the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the district had been met. 

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov , click on "Hunting" then choose "Drawing & Quota Status", or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

-fwp-

