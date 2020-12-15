Community Oncology Alliance Elects New President, Officers, and Board Members
Kashyap Patel, MD, of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates Elected President of COA
I am honored and humbled to serve community oncology patients and practices in the important role of COA president.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA), the nation’s only non-profit advocacy group dedicated solely to independent oncology practices and the patients they serve, announced today that Kashyap Patel, MD, has been elected president. A long time COA Board member and community oncology champion, Dr. Patel is a full-time practicing medical oncologist and CEO of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He will take office for a one-year term beginning on January 1, 2021.
— Kashyap Patel, MD
“I am honored and humbled to serve community oncology patients and practices in the important role of COA president,” said Dr. Patel. “This is an exciting and challenging time for independent community oncology practices, with every day bringing new opportunities. The spirit of resilience, resourcefulness, and innovation that is at the very core of community oncology is what will ensure the continued success of our important work going forward.”
Dr. Patel is a full-time practicing medical oncologist, board certified in hematology, oncology, and internal medicine. In addition to his work with COA and its committees, he volunteers with many other leading national cancer and quality organizations. Dr. Patel has extensive expertise in value-based care, including having successfully led multiple oncology payment pilots. He has a special interest in health care policy, racial and ethnic disparities, and end of life care. Dr. Patel has published extensively in national and international journals, and regularly presents original research and articles at meetings. He is an accomplished author, recently publishing “Between Life and Death: From Despair to Hope,” a firsthand chronicle of real patients who have faced the end of life with understanding and acceptance.
The COA Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the election of Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP, a practicing medical oncologist at Augusta Oncology in Georgia, as vice president; and Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, a practicing medical oncologist and executive vice president, policy and strategic initiatives at Texas Oncology in Austin, Texas, as secretary.
During the same meeting, the COA Board of Directors also elected a slate of new and re-appointed members to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. COA welcomes a new member of the Board, Emily Touloukian, DO, a practicing medical oncologist and president elect at Coastal Cancer Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
COA is a non-profit, 501(c)(6) organization that is controlled by community oncologists. COA has an Executive Committee of Officers that reports to a Board of Directors, comprised of volunteer representatives from community oncology, who direct the management of COA by its Executive Director. The nominations were completed during a regularly scheduled Board meeting on Monday, December 14, 2020.
As per the COA bylaws, all Board of Director positions are 3-year terms. These new elections will be effective January 1, 2021 and terminate on December 31, 2023. A complete list of COA Officers and Board members, which will be updated in the new year to reflect the election results, can be viewed online at https://communityoncology.org/about-us/officers-and-board.
COA is a non-profit, 501(c)(6) organization that is controlled by community oncologists. COA has an Executive Committee of Officers that reports to a Board of Directors, comprised of volunteer representatives from community oncology, who direct the management of COA by its Executive Director.
Because the majority of Americans battling cancer receive treatment in the community setting, ensuring the vitality of the community cancer care delivery system is imperative for patient well-being. The Officers, Committees, and Board members of COA further its mission to protect and foster the community oncology delivery system in the United States through public policy, advocacy, and education.
###
About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that cancer patients receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org.
Nicolas Ferreyros
Community Oncology Alliance
+1 2027298147
email us here