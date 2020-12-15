Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,934 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A205265

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Christopher Finley                        

STATION:  Saint Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2020 at approximately 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 at RT 78, Alburgh, VT

Violation: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Corinne Mcelroy                            

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 12/14/2020, the Vermont State Police received a tip that a vehicle involved in an assault on Sunday 12/13/20 was seen in Alburgh, VT. Troopers responded and made contact with the vehicle, at which time the operator was identified as Corinne Mcelroy of Alburgh. Subsequent investigation revealed that Mcelroy was in fact involved in the dispute. Mcelroy was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court on o1/14/2020 at 0830 hours.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

UPDATE: St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.