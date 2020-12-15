UPDATE: St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A205265
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/13/2020 at approximately 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 at RT 78, Alburgh, VT
Violation: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Corinne Mcelroy
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/14/2020, the Vermont State Police received a tip that a vehicle involved in an assault on Sunday 12/13/20 was seen in Alburgh, VT. Troopers responded and made contact with the vehicle, at which time the operator was identified as Corinne Mcelroy of Alburgh. Subsequent investigation revealed that Mcelroy was in fact involved in the dispute. Mcelroy was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court on o1/14/2020 at 0830 hours.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993