UPDATE: St. Albans Barracks // Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A205265

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2020 at approximately 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 at RT 78, Alburgh, VT

Violation: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Corinne Mcelroy

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/14/2020, the Vermont State Police received a tip that a vehicle involved in an assault on Sunday 12/13/20 was seen in Alburgh, VT. Troopers responded and made contact with the vehicle, at which time the operator was identified as Corinne Mcelroy of Alburgh. Subsequent investigation revealed that Mcelroy was in fact involved in the dispute. Mcelroy was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle Superior Court on o1/14/2020 at 0830 hours.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993