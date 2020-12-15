SAME ELEPHANTS DEBUTS AS TOP 10 NEW RELEASE

Top 10 New Release Book Marjy Marj, Ghanaian-American Author

Ghanaian-American author Marjy Marj drew on her experiences of being an immigrant and attending college in America in her newly release book "Same Elephants".

SPARTANBURG, SC, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning Author and Speaker Marjy Marj scored again with her second novel, Same Elephants, launched as a Top 10 New Release on Amazon. This was a highly anticipated follow-up to The Shimmigrant (released in 2019) it is an enlightening and a heartwarming novel about four friends from diverse backgrounds. Marj chose to write about an array of women with very different backgrounds and ties them so eloquently together to represent the title of the book "Same Elephants". This is the perfect book for this day and age as it offers hope in humanity especially with today’s protest and difficult conversations about race across America. Same Elephants explores everyday relationships, the presumptuous nature of society and the ability to rise above prejudice.

Author Marjy Marj has been a trailblazer on writing about her Ghanaian roots, today’s politics and social issues. Same Elephants has shifted the hearts of many readers on racism. To spread the message globally on social issues Marj created a podcast called Humanity Chats, that is live every Thursday at 7pm (EST) to impact lives by interviewing everyday people. Recently Marjy Marj received “South Carolina Woman of Accomplishment'' and the “Mary L. Thomas Award for Civic Leadership and Community Change Award” from The Spartanburg Foundation that acknowledged her hard work both in her community and globally. Her alma mater University of Baltimore where she attained her MBA featured Marj in their December 2020 publication to share her advocacy for immigrants, humanity and diversity.

Due to COVID-19 all speaking engagements and in-person book signings for Marjy Marj was delayed and she is currently planning to spread her Amazon Top 10 New Release book, Same Elephants, message about diversity, friendships and racial justice to empower lives globally in 2021. If you would like more information about speaking engagements, book signing and/or interviews, please contact Andrea Beasley at 864.326.5285 or email abeasley@stellarprfirm.com.

What Others Are Saying

“An uplifting story of hope and the power and possibilities of friendship among seemingly different women. A testament to our shared humanity and to people of all backgrounds being more alike than we are different.” Michel Stone, Author of The Iguana Tree & Border Child

“I love this author, she helps me to examine my own views on racism.” KC Reads

“A refreshing and fun read which is perfect for many audiences and the times we live in. Marjy’s ability to present important racial and social issues by weaving Sasha’s Ghanaian roots into the diverse yet racially the divided fabric of the US is genius.” Akua Gyasi

About the Author

Marjy Marj is the host of HUMANITY CHATS, a weekly talk show about everyday issues impacting humans. Marj speaks and writes about culture, politics, and social issues. She graduated from the Universities of Ghana and Baltimore and pursued further studies at Duke University. In 2020, she was named the “South Carolina Woman of Accomplishment” by the Business and Professional Women of South Carolina, named a Community Hero by the Spartanburg County Foundation and featured in the University of Baltimore Alumni publication. Featured in several news articles and magazines, Marj was the keynote speaker for Black History Month at University of South Carolina, Upstate. If you want to know when her next book will come out, please visit her website at www.MarjyMarj.com where you can sign up to receive an email when she has her next release.

If you would like to book Marjy Marj for an interview, speaking engagements or book signing, please contact Andrea Beasley.

Marjy Marj awarded the "Mary L. Thomas Award for Civic Leadership and Community Change Award"