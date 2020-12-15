Jatheon Technologies Presents Government Electronic Records Compliance Checklist

Jatheon Technologies, an enterprise information archiving company, has compiled a checklist for electronic record management for US government organizations.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in enterprise information archiving, compliance and ediscovery and headquartered in Toronto, has compiled a checklist for electronic record management for government organizations in the United States.

The Government Compliance Checklist for Records Management and Archiving for 2021 can be used by compliance managers and staff in federal and state agencies across the US to check the key compliance requirements for NARA, Freedom of Information Act and Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The checklist is free and has been compiled consulting relevant legislation, opinion and research by industry experts.

Ivana Nikolic, Jatheon’s Marketing Director, explained the need for creating such a resource: “Jatheon provides email, social media and mobile archiving software to regulated industries across the US, and government organizations, including counties, cities, towns and other public agencies are among our most valued customers. Having worked closely with their IT and legal teams for over fifteen years, we recognized the need to provide a comprehensive guide that can be used on an as-needed basis and that can assist the IT, compliance and legal departments when choosing technology and checking their compliance status.”

The checklist is divided into chapters, each outlining the requirements of a particular law and listing the specific issues that need to be addressed in order for recordkeeping to be aligned with the given requirements. The checklist also contains the chapter that federal and state agencies can consult when evaluating archiving software, as well as the key requirements in terms of capturing, storing, monitoring and retrieving electronic records for compliance and ediscovery purposes. The checklist is available on Jatheon’s website and can be downloaded in PDF free of charge.

