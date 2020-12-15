Exclusive Referral Reward Wine Shoes Chocolate Launches to Help Fund Kids Program
Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to fund gigs for kids to love work; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with exclusive shopping experience.
Participate in referral program, by simply introducing a company hiring professional staff; and earn exclusive reward Wine Shoes Chocolate for Her.
After employee hired by company completes probation period; Recruiting for Good will reward luxury shopping experience.
Men can participate in referral program and gift reward to their favorite plus one for an Anniversary, Birthday, Mother's Day, Valentine's...or just because.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "If you love helping kids, and wine shoes chocolate; participate today to enjoy it all...world's best wine, shopping gift card to luxury store, and LA's finest chocolate."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to fund the funnest gigs for kids to love work (teach positive values).
Every week, we sponsor a creative writing contest for kids to participate, win LA's finest chocolate, and the most impactful entries also land LA’s funnest paid gig to eat chocolate and love work. To learn more visit www.12MonthsofChocolate.com.
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to reward people who help Recruiting for Good fund fun gigs for kids. Simply, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help kids and enjoy exclusive rewards (12 Months of Sushi, For 'Her' Wine Shoes Chocolate, LA's Finest Chocolate) www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com.
