Feature Parity and More: TextExpander for Windows Updates User Interface, Features to Match macOS

About

Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor; and PDFpen Scan+, which brings the power of scanning and OCR to your iPad and iPhone. Copyright (C) 2018 SmileOnMyMac, LLC dba Smile. All Rights Reserved. PDFpen, PDFpenPro, TextExpander, and the Smile logo are registered trademarks of SmileOnMyMac, LLC dba Smile. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac, iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.