Feature Parity and More: TextExpander for Windows Updates User Interface, Features to Match macOS
Smile releases TextExpander for Windows v2.4 with significant improvements, including enhanced user interface and feature parity with TextExpander for macOS.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for macOS®, Windows®, Chrome™, iPhone® and iPad®, today released an update for TextExpander, the popular Windows typing shortcut tool for smarter communication. Teams and individuals using TextExpander will experience improved performance and a refreshed appearance.
TextExpander for Windows brings near feature parity with TextExpander for macOS including sorting options, duplicating snippets & groups, and customizing display fonts, among others. These new features enable better organization and easier editing.
TextExpander for Windows users will benefit from a cleaner, newly-updated user interface that makes it easier to manage and navigate snippets. This update, plus the recently-added Quick Actions, significantly improves productivity.
“We’re pleased to bring the bulk of TextExpander for macOS features to TextExpander for Windows,” said Philip Goward, co-founder of Smile. “We’re excited to bring a seamless experience to cross-platform TextExpander users.”
TextExpander lets you instantly insert snippets of text from a repository of emails, boilerplate, and other content as you type – using a quick search or abbreviation. Multiply your productivity across your team with TextExpander’s built-in sharing which keeps company communication current, accurate, and consistent with clients, customers, and one another.
TextExpander is $7.96 per user per month for the Team plan, which offers robust data and user management, billing, and statistics. TextExpander is as little as US $3.33 per month for individuals on the Life Hacker plan.
TextExpander features:
– Insert standard greetings, text, and signatures, including formatted text and pictures
– Type custom abbreviations that expand to longer “snippets” of text and images
– Correct typos automatically (Add them to your snippet library and/or use one of the included AutoCorrect snippet groups for English, French or German)
– Integrated TextExpander account and Apps
– Share snippets easily via email invite, set edit permissions
– Manage sharing across your team with a TextExpander Organization
– Use fill-in-the-blank snippets to create custom forms with multiple field types and sections
– Position the cursor wherever you want in your expanded snippet
– Automatically insert clipboard content in a snippet
– Organize snippets into groups
– Search snippets via keyboard shortcut
– Search and expand snippets, abbreviations, and suggestions inline as you type
– HTML, CSS, AutoCorrect, Accented Words, Symbols, Emoji snippet groups included
– Internet Productivity snippet group (shorten long URLs automatically)
– Insert the current date and time in any format you prefer
– Date/time math (add or subtract years, months, days, hours, minutes, seconds from current date and time)
– For programmers, make editor-independent code templates; invoke JavaScript, AppleScript and shell scripts
– Available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
Requirements:
– TextExpander for Windows requires Windows 10 or later
Pricing:
US $3.33 / month for a Life Hacker plan for individuals.
US $7.96 / user / month for a Team plan.
Monthly pricing available.
ABOUT SMILE
Smile develops productivity software for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPhone, and iPad. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Smile is a closely-knit, geographically diverse company with roots in the Mac community. We have proudly served our customers for over a decade. We create. We solve. We ship.
