CONCRETE SURFACE REPAIRS ON HIGHWAYS 16B AND 79

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Rapid City, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work at the intersection of highways 16B and 79 will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

The contractor will be repairing the surface of the Highway 79 southbound off ramp and the northbound on ramp. This work is expected to be completed by Dec. 11, 2020.

This work is part of a larger project to make smoothness repairs at the bridge ends on Highway 16B over Highway 79, Highway 16B over Rapid Creek, and Interstate 90 over 151st Avenue. The remaining work will start in the spring of 2021.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The prime contractor on this $500,000 project is Complete Concrete Inc of Rapid City. The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 29, 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

