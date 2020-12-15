Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, COVID-19 Response Fund Grant Recipient from Community Foundation of West Georgia
We want to sincerely thank the Community Foundation of West Georgia for their continued support and dedication in helping us serve our West Georgia neighbors in need.”TEMPLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia (RCWG) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $5,031.70 the COVID-19 Response Fund Grant. These funds are made available by the Community Foundation of West Georgia. The COVID-19 Response Fund is focused on supporting local nonprofit organizations working on the front lines in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties.
“The team at RCWG recognizes that the care we provide is most important during this difficult time and with the COVID-19 Response Fund Grant we are able to continue that care and provide our community with high quality medical and dental assistance to those most in need,” said Patrick Calvillo, Development Director. “We want to sincerely thank the Community Foundation of West Georgia for their continued support and dedication in helping us serve our West Georgia neighbors in need.”
About Rapha Clinic
The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is a faith-based, non-profit, charitable ministry serving uninsured adults in West Georgia (Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties) since 2010. Volunteer professionals provide high quality medical and dental care to those most in need. In addition to the best healthcare, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empowers patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits and improve their quality of life.
