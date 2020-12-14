Carteret County Estates Division Announces Changes to Operations Effective December 14, 2020 - January 14, 2021

Carteret County Clerk of Superior Court Ken Raper announced today that, to help protect the public and staff and slow the spread of COVID-19, and in compliance with Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s latest directive, the Carteret County estates division is suspending in-person assistance with the public through January 14, 2021.

If you arrive at the courthouse with an estate matter that needs immediate attention, please return to your car or home and call the estates division at 252-504-4455 and someone will assist you.

If you have an estates filing, a drop box is located outside the door to the estates division and is labeled “Estate Drop Box.” The box will be checked periodically throughout the business day.

The courthouse and clerk of superior court’s office remain open.

Additional Information

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov