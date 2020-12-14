December 14, 2020 - Reimbursing Employers Payment Deadlines for 2020 Extended to March 1, 2021

Date: Decembern 14, 2020

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-636-6994

Provides Relief to Non-Profits, Local Governments and others who pay full amount of unemployment benefits

AUSTIN –The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) today extended payment deadlines for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2020, to March 1, 2021, to match the 4th quarter 2020 bills for designated reimbursing employers that are required to pay a share of unemployment benefits.

Designated reimbursing employers include non-profits, local governments, school districts, and other qualifying employers who reimburse TWC for the full amount of unemployment benefits to be paid to eligible former employees.

Reimbursing employers have begun receiving their eligible 50% credit payments for their bills under the Federal CARES Act legislation, which TWC began implementing in October. Employers will be receiving additional information regarding their reimbursements and account information later this month.

Although this deadline extension does not alter an employer’s obligation to pay its bill, interest and penalty charges corresponding to the extension period for the year 2020 will be not be assessed during that time period. Any tax, penalty, or interest owed prior to the year 2020 is not subject to this extension and will not be waived. Instead, it provides more time for these employers to secure resources to meet these and other liabilities while they deal with the implications of COVID-19. This extension also does not delay or prevent Texans who qualify for unemployment benefits from receiving benefits.

###mmh