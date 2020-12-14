EyKuver Launches First-Ever Convenience UV Protective Film For Prescription Eyewear
EyKuver announces a new technology in UV and sun glare protection that instantly transforms your everyday prescription glasses into prescription sunglasses.STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EyKuver, an innovator in UV protection for prescription lens wearers, announces the launch of a new technology in UV and sun glare protection. EyKuver is a custom UV protective film that instantly transforms your everyday prescription glasses into prescription sunglasses. The innovative design is portable, affordable and disposable to simplify life and protect the eyes from the sun’s glare and harmful UVA/B rays.
“EyKuver was conceived from a real and personal need for portable and effective eye protection that is compatible with prescription lenses,” said Marcus Boggs, founder and CEO. “ I am fascinated by products that simplify everyday life. I wanted to leverage my experience in manufacturing to change the way prescription eyeglass wearers approach sun and glare protection.”
Slim enough to fit in your pocket or wallet, EyKuver eliminates the need to carry (and remember) multiple pairs of glasses. “Prescription sunglasses are expensive, easy to break and often left behind,” continued Boggs. “Our patent-pending films won’t damage or scratch your existing lenses, so the convenience is really second to none when it comes to protecting the long term health of your eyes.”
Designed to cling to the lens of your prescription glasses, EyKuvers are simple, easy to use and cost-effective. Simply peel off the protective backing and press the tinted film directly on the outside of your prescription lens for effective UVA/UVB protection. Currently available in two colors, blue and gray, and two sizes, medium and large, EyKuver is compatible with 85% of prescription glasses on the market.
EyKuver promises to put an end to the inconvenience of remembering to pack your flip-ups, cover-ups or separate pair of prescription sunglasses. To learn more visit www.EyKuver.com.
About EyKuver:
Founded in 2020, EyKuver is committed to creating innovative eyewear products that simultaneously protect your eyes and simplify your life. EyKuver is changing the way prescription eyeglass wearers think about sun protection one outdoor adventure at a time. For more, please visit: https://eykuver.com #theviewisabouttoimprove
