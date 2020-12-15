EPIC ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ENHANCEMENT TO STADION STORYLINE MANAGED ACCOUNT SERVICE

EPIC Retirement Plan Services (EPIC) has broadened its offering of Stadion’s turnkey service, StoryLine.

WATKINSVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stadion Money Management, an independent managed account provider who offers personalized retirement services to plan sponsors and their participants, announced that EPIC Retirement Plan Services (EPIC) is expanding its Stadion managed account services. EPIC has broadened its offering of Stadion’s turnkey service, StoryLine, to now include the option of using funds selected by the plan advisor in a managed account and has expanded the list of participant data factors used for personalization.

Along with the enhancement of the turnkey service, EPIC has added Stadion’s Custom Advisor Managed Account (AMA) service. This flexible managed account platform supports advisors' fiduciary roles in the construction and delivery of the service.

“We are thrilled that EPIC is adding flexibility for advisors and plan sponsors,” said Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion Money Management. “Broadening the StoryLine offering to include a plan sponsor’s lineup adds optionality for when a plan utilizes our personalized, participant level retirement service. Adding that lineup flexibility provided a path for EPIC to also add our custom advisor managed account service, which provides an opportunity for those advisors who really want to take an active role in the construction of the offering.”

StoryLine is a professionally managed investment service that uses participant data provided by EPIC to build personalized allocations, with no engagement required. Participants can then further personalize their portfolio through an online experience. StoryLine is designed to include factors beyond a participant's target retirement date, such as salary, 401(k) balance, risk tolerance, contribution rates, and additional assets held outside of the retirement plan. StoryLine offers an easy-to-use experience, access to Stadion’s U.S.-based call center and ongoing communications to promote retirement readiness.

“We’re pleased to be enhancing our seamless integration with Stadion’s managed account service on our open-architecture retirement platform,” said Brian Lenz, EPIC’s Senior Director of National Sales. “Giving advisors the ability to have a hand in the construction of a managed account, is the next evolution in our industry and a major step towards making managed accounts the most widely used investment option. By bringing this to the table at what we think is an extremely compelling price point, without any additional EPIC fees for hosting the service, we are breaking down barriers to managed account use and ultimately hope to help more Americans access the advice they need to retire comfortably.”



About EPIC Retirement Plan Services

EPIC Retirement Plan Services is dedicated to meeting the recordkeeping, administration, actuarial, marketing and communication needs of an ever-evolving retirement plan marketplace. EPIC’s mission is to set the leadership standard in delivering innovative solutions, progressive technology and exceptional client service. For more information, visit www.epicrps.com.

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with advisors and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant- level investment solutions. As of 11/30/20, Stadion managed approximately $2.9 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com



Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investments are subject to risk, and any of Stadion’s investment strategies may lose money. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance of the future performance of any Stadion account. The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

SMM-122020-790

