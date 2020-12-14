Colorado Renews International Trade Contract with Trusted Partner OCO GLOBAL

OCO Global to assist the state’s businesses exporting to markets in France and the U.K.

NEW YORK, N.Y., U.S.A., December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Kingdom-based OCO Global (OCO) has been selected again by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) as a trusted trade partner for its team to lead the way in connecting exporters to French and U.K. markets.

“Our objective in assisting Colorado companies export to France and the U.K. is to make those companies more profitable, and the jobs of its employees more secure,” comments Paul Grossman, U.S. Director of OCO Global.

OCO has successfully delivered for the state’s OEDIT over the past several years, and that relationship will continue during a time when OCO’s services are more important than ever.

“The UK and France are top-tier destinations for many of Colorado’s strongest exports, including aerospace, biomedical products and advanced industries,” said Kate Woslager, senior manager – advanced industries at OEDIT. “Our countries’ shared values of technological advancement and environmental stewardship reinforce the long-term potential as trade partners and OCO plays an important role in helping Colorado companies access these important global markets.”

OCO’s teams in France and the U.K. will lead the state’s trade development programs in these two international markets. As Colorado exporters face significant market challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, OCO was selected to be an in-market trade partner that helps Colorado companies navigate international business complexities to result in sales.

“OCO believes that everyday lives are enriched when people buy and sell globally,” says Grossman. “When a Colorado company sells its product in France or in the U.K., that company is creating more jobs in Colorado,” Grossman explains.

“The benefit for the Colorado company doesn’t stop there, either. American companies that export pay higher wages to their employees when compared to companies purely focused on the domestic market. They innovate at higher rates and are less likely to suffer a drop in sales if the U.S. economy declines.”

OCO Global is a leading consultancy of trade and investment services including market entry support, business intelligence for trade and investment, trade mission support, consulting, and trends analysis. Headquartered in Northern Ireland, OCO has offices in leading markets globally, including: the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates. OCO’s U.S. clients include leading national, state and regional economic development organizations as well as private companies seeking to enter new markets.