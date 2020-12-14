New York Litigation Attorney Directs New Suspense / Thriller Film "Black Friday Subliminal" Set For 2021
I won't ask you to see the film, but I'm sure a friend or loved one eventually will - as it is deep in purpose, even deeper in suspense”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garden City, New York based Chauncey D. Henry, Esq. is a litigation attorney by day, and passionate writer and film director by night -
— Chauncey D Henry, Esq.
In 2021, Henry will officially make his directorial debut with "Black Friday Subliminal" - an action-packed suspense thriller to be release theatrically, and on Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms.
It's a film that will force you to question the very nature of reality....and, if it's all just an illusion, with a universal societal stigma as its backdrop-
"I won't ask you to see the film, but I'm sure a friend or loved one eventually will - as it is deep in purpose, even deeper in suspense...[...] and depicts a subconscious dimension that addresses a faceless antagonist that has claimed the lives of many... but with this film comes the reckoning, or not..." said Chauncey D Henry, Esq.
"Black Friday Subliminal" Website & Trailer
https://www.blackfriday.movie/
When rising NYPD rookie officer Daniel Hart Jr. (Adrian Sterling) adopts a fallacious disregard of the conspicuous, he becomes consumed by more than meets the eye.
NYPD cop Daniel "Junior" Hart, Jr. (Adrian Sterling) and his father Mr. Hart, Sr. (Jeffrey T. Williams) are brought together for Thanksgiving dinner for the first time since his mothers passing by his wife Carol (Heidi Danae Crane).
Attempts by Junior's family to alter his otherwise obstinate viewpoint of an affliction he has lived with and ignored, are followed by series of escalating revelations beneath the surface. Faced with the brutal reality of unbeatable odds against him, Junior must embark upon an internal mission with the assistance of elements he least expected, in hopes to triumph over a deadly and debilitating condition he has lived in hopes to survive Black Friday.
After the discovery of Junior's condition, Dark Enemies are suddenly intent on taking his life.....Are these enemies real, projection or perception from that within?
About Black Friday Subliminal
Black Friday Subliminal is written and directed by Chauncey D. Henry, Esq. and produced by Robin Troja Films and Executive Producer Paul Campbell. The film also stars Adrian Sterling, Heidi Crane (Broadway), Jeff Williams, Shon Jacobs, Richard Ruskin, Catherine Valentine, Rachel Lewis, Grace Bozza, Isaac E. Gay, Alex Armesto, Christopher Spurrier, Miles Lobo, Fenton Li, and more. (See Official IMDb for full cast)
Official release date and distribution details can be found at: https://www.blackfriday.movie
The film is presented by Robin Troja Films (www.robintroja.com)
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR
+1 5166390988
email us here