MUSIC ARTISTS GIOMANI & POPOFF release new single: “JUST 4 YOU”
For the first time in recent history, quality music is coming back! These two emerging Artists GIOMANI & POPOFF have been releasing new singles consistently;LOS ANGELES, CA, US, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in recent history, quality music is coming back!
During this difficult time of Covid-19, two emerging Artists GIOMANI & POPOFF have been releasing new singles consistently; creating a beacon of hope in the “urban/pop” music scene. POPOFF & GIOMANI started working together in 2019 and have been creating music ever since.
Who is GIOMANI? A highly gifted artist who is destined to capture the likes of billions of fans around the world with his soulful, yet gritty vocals and crowd-chanting lyrics.
With a global perspective of music, it is clear to see that GIOMANI is on track to become the first superstar from the republic of Georgia. Having spent half of his life in Europe and half in his current home of Los Angeles, GIOMANI has the universal touch needed to reach the hearts of pop fans around the world. GIOMANI has an undeniable superstar look, voice and a message to tell the world who he is.
The name says it all. POPOFF is what some would describe as, “the Patek Philippe of Music”.
Given his angelic voice, mastermind abilities and natural born talent, it is clear to see that POPOFF is on track to become the first superstar from Switzerland and Bulgaria. Having spent most of his life in Switzerland, POPOFF moved to Los Angeles to make his dreams come true. Combining techno influenced pop, hiphop, r&b and rock genres, one would describe POPOFF as a pioneer in the modern music world. POPOFF is a born superstar, singer, producer and universal artist capturing the hearts of pop fans around the world.
When these two eastern european superstars met, it created an unstoppable force and a paradigm shift in their careers. GIOMANI & POPOFF have a new unique sound and are on their way to changing the music industry as we know it. All of their music is produced, mixed, and mastered by POPOFF and they are creative-directing every piece of content themselves. POPOFF & GIOMANI’s music bends the criteria of genres as they continuously shock the world with unexpected record breaking radio ready hits. They are both very versatile artists which has caught the interests of the music industry and soon the world.
Since releasing their first singles in early 2020, they have been steadily gaining momentum, collaborating with some of the top talent in LA and establishing themselves as impossible to ignore artists. POPOFF & GIOMANI’s story is only beginning and there is no telling how far their gifts will take them.
Song description “Just 4 U”:
What started off as just an old project on POPOFF’s laptop ended up turning into an incredibly well-written song. POPOFF & GioMani have worked together before on their hit track “Come As You Are” which has amassed over 190k streams since it’s release earlier this year. Despite the Pandemic bringing in a major amount of chaos to the music scene, these guys remained focused and continued to work through the final production phases to finish this song with real instruments and proper sound design. Having both come from European backgrounds and with only recent years of having residencies in Los Angeles, the two were bound to become great friends with the perfect complementary skill sets to complete the puzzle. Their fans have been gearing up for this moment and they know that the delivery of this song has been anticipated for a long time.
