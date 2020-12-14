Peabody Engineering & Supply, Inc. establishing operations in Pickens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Peabody Engineering & Supply, Inc. (Peabody Engineering), a leading manufacturer of industrial polyethylene storage tanks, today announced plans to establish operations in Pickens County. The more than $5.6 million investment will create 35 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1952, Peabody Engineering produces and distributes storage tanks, telecommunication-disguising equipment and various other plastic products that service a wide range of industrial markets.

Located in the Pickens County Commerce Park in Liberty, Peabody Engineering’s new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand.

The new facility is expected to be completed by midsummer 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Peabody Engineering team should contact Cheryl.p@4peabody.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Pickens County a $300,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“After a five-year search for our new East Coast manufacturing location, we have settled on Pickens County in the beautiful state of South Carolina. We chose this location not only for the strong labor force, but also because Pickens County and South Carolina both understand that manufacturing is the backbone of our nation’s economy, and their focus is clearly on helping companies like ours succeed.” -Peabody Engineering CEO Mark Peabody

“We welcome Peabody Engineering to South Carolina’s business community and celebrate the company’s decision to invest $5.6 million and create 35 new jobs in Pickens County. It’s always a great day for the Palmetto State when we announce job-creating investments such as this one.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to build on its success in the manufacturing sector, and Peabody Engineering’s decision to invest in our state will provide another boost. Today’s announcement is another indication that more companies are finding that South Carolina is ‘Just right’ for business.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are blessed to have world-class manufacturers who choose to make Pickens County their home. That is why we are thrilled to welcome Peabody Engineering as part of the Pickens County family. Their commitment to provide the best of the best in high-quality products to their customers makes them a ‘perfect fit’ with our exceptional manufacturers in the Pickens County Commerce Park. Peabody Engineering’s mission and values embody everything we believe and hold true for the people who call Pickens County home.” -Pickens County Council Chairman Roy Costner