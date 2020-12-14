Vibronyx Named Technology Startup of the Year Finalist
Nashville Technology Council to announce winners at 12th Annual NTC Awards in April
This recognition speaks to our continued dedication to helping our clients solve the world’s toughest digital and cybersecurity supply chain challenges.”NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibronyx, a Supply Chain technology and analytics services company, is a finalist for Technology Startup of the Year in the 12th Annual Nashville Technology Council Awards, the Greater Nashville Technology Council announced last week.
— Vibronyx CEO Clayton Nicholas
The award is presented to an emerging company that has shown exceptional growth through technological innovation. Vibronyx is among three finalists in the category. The winning company must have used technology in a new and innovative way to obtain success and contribute to the region’s overall economic health.
“I am both honored and humbled to be in the running for Technology Startup of the Year and to be considered one of Nashville’s leading technology companies,” Vibronyx CEO Clayton Nicholas said. “This recognition speaks to our continued dedication to helping our clients solve the world’s toughest digital and cybersecurity supply chain challenges.”
The 12th Annual NTC Awards will honor finalists and select award recipients in 15 categories on April 15, 2021, as a live broadcast from Stage Post Studios. The event will connect a community of developers and technology entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and institutions across Middle Tennessee.
About Vibronyx
Founded in Nashville in 2018, Vibronyx is both a minority- and veteran-owned Supply Chain technology and analytics services company helping clients solve the world’s toughest digital and cybersecurity supply chain challenges. With deep expertise in strategic consulting, data management, data integration, advanced analytics and cybersecurity, Vibronyx helps organizations better mobilize and fortify their supply chains using technology-enabled services and a pragmatic approach to digital transformation. Leveraging the power of AI, machine learning, blockchain, RPA and other emerging technologies, its team of strategists, systems architects, data engineers and data scientists design smarter, more efficient and more effective supply chains. For more information, visit vibronyx.com.
