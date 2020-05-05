Vibronyx Awarded Phase III Follow-on Contract with Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to Modernize Food Management Systems

We’re excited about the work we’re doing with the DLA to provide strategic guidance and advanced analytics research to create a digital transformation roadmap to modernize the food supply chain.” — Vibronyx CEO Clayton Nicholas

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vibronyx has been awarded a follow-on contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for its Modernization and Readiness Analysis of Food Management Systems. The Phase III contract focuses on research and assessment of the organization’s processes, technology and data interactions between Department of Defense stakeholders and DLA Troop Support Subsistence to manage the Class I (Food) Supply Chain.Specifically, the Phase III contract focuses on key stakeholders—Transportation Command (TRANSCOM), Subsistence Prime Vendors, DLA Distribution and the Veterinary Corps for Food Safety.“We’re excited about the work we’re doing with the DLA to provide strategic guidance and advanced analytics research to create a digital transformation roadmap to modernize the food supply chain,” Vibronyx CEO Clayton Nicholas said.Vibronyx was named Prime Contractor for the DLA R&D contract with its $3 billion Subsistence supply chain in March 2019. Phase I called for the development of a strategic plan for digital transformation and research on the practical application of emerging technologies like machine learning, blockchain and robotic process automation. The project resulted in the delivery of a digital transformation playbook, providing strategic guidance to develop, implement and maintain a modernized Joint Food Management System (JFMS) while also implementing process and organizational changes needed to drive operational excellence.Phase II of the R&D contract focused on research and analysis with each of the Armed Services to understand areas of friction and potential improvement to then define the Services’ desired business, functional and technical requirements for the JFMS.The Subsistence supply chain is one of nine Department of Defense supply chains managed by the DLA, which has more than $37 billion in sales and about 26,000 employees across the global supply chains under its command. The Subsistence supply chain provides food for all branches of the Armed Forces and Whole of Government customers to include FEMA and the USDA.About VibronyxFounded in Nashville in 2018, Vibronyx is a veteran-owned Supply Chain Digital BPO company with deep expertise in strategic consulting, data management, data integration, advanced analytics and cybersecurity. The company helps organizations better mobilize and fortify their supply chains using technology-enabled services and a pragmatic approach to digital transformation. Leveraging the power of AI, machine learning, blockchain, RPA and other emerging technologies, its team of strategists, systems architects, data engineers and data scientists design smarter, more efficient and more effective supply chains. For more information, visit vibronyx.com.###



