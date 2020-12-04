Clinician, Author, Food Critic Nicki Pendleton Wood Joins Healthcare Marketing Agency fuoco as Managing Editor
Wood to lead client content strategy and development
Nicki is an extremely skilled and talented writer, editor and creative thinker and a huge asset for us and our clients across all media.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare marketing and communications agency fuoco today announced the addition of Nicki Pendleton Wood as Managing Editor, a new role created to guide and grow the agency’s content team in the development of best-in-class editorial, creative and thought leadership content for clients.
— Kriste Goad, fuoco founder and chief fire starter
“Nicki is an extremely skilled and talented writer, editor and creative thinker and a huge asset for us and our clients across all media,” said Kriste Goad, fuoco founder and chief fire starter. “Stand-out content has never been more important to our clients in the pursuit of driving trust, awareness, thought leadership and engagement with their brands. We’re thrilled to welcome Nicki to the team and confident that her expertise in healthcare, food and media will broaden our capabilities in countless ways, including the growing ‘food-as-medicine’ movement and its place among social determinants of health, which has been made even more clear in the wake and midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
With a diverse background ranging from food writer, copy editor and cookbook writer to mammographer, clinician and healthcare analyst, Wood brings a unique combination of skills to fuoco where she will oversee the agency’s writing, editing and content strategy work to help build and grow its content team and expand its client base. She will be responsible for strategizing with clients as subject matter experts and with client teams to create content that advances marketing and communications goals and initiatives, and successfully drives ROI.
“I’m excited to leverage the skills I’ve developed over the years, both in writing and in healthcare, to do good work that’s meaningful – fuoco’s mission – and help clients succeed through next-level content strategy and development,” Wood said. “I previously had the pleasure of leading writing workshops for the fuoco staff and was astonished by the amount of great content they were pushing out for clients. Now I get to be a part of the bigger picture, which will be super impactful from a strategy standpoint.”
A Nashville native, Wood is a veteran of newspapers, publishing, healthcare and healthcare technology. She has been an active freelancer, which led her to a four-year stint as the food blogger and restaurant reviewer for the Nashville Scene weekly newspaper while she attended radiology tech school. She worked as a mammographer and staff clinician at Lifesigns Health, a small clinic, then moved to Healthstream, where she was a content and metadata analyst and quality assurance analyst.
Wood’s earlier experience includes working in News and Public Affairs at Vanderbilt University, at Nashville Banner and Nashville Post newspapers, and cookbook publisher FRPBooks. She also taught writing in Cambridge, England, and in Nashville at Watkins College of Art and Design. Wood has ghost-written or guest-written several cookbooks and has one of her own titled Southern Cooking for Company (HarperCollins, 2015).
Wood attended Southern Methodist University and graduated from Sewanee, the University of the South, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature with a minor in art history. She earned her master’s degree in English from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Wood also graduated from the radiologic technology program at Nashville General Hospital and is qualified as a mammographer.
Wood started her new role at fuoco in late October.
About fuoco
fuoco is a Nashville-based marketing and communications agency focused on healthcare, technology, exceptional results, and doing good work that’s meaningful. Founded in 2017, fuoco brings deep healthcare B2B knowledge and experience, sophisticated and strategic thinking and a figure-it-out mentality to every client engagement. We back our work with The BF DiffTM — our “before fuoco” guarantee that clients will experience a marketable difference within 90 days of joining forces. fuoco is located in The Shop at 1020, an Opportunity Zone coworking space for healthcare-focused startups and creative businesses. Visit growwithfuoco.com.
###
Madeline Abrams
fuoco
+1 847-337-8891
madeline@growwithfuoco.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn