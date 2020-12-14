PSC Customer Meeting Set for McLeod Gardens Utilities, LLC
If you are a McLeod customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at the virtual customer meeting, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual customer meeting live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage.
McLeod filed a petition for a rate increase with the PSC on June 19, 2020, in Docket No. 20200168-WS. McLeod provides water and wastewater service to approximately 95 residential customers in Polk County.
The virtual customer meeting is scheduled for the following date/time:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020 6:00 p.m.
