PSC Customer Meeting Set for McLeod Gardens Utilities, LLC

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of McLeod Gardens Utilities, LLC (McLeod) to participate in a virtual customer meeting on the utility’s petition for a rate increase. The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16. The customer meeting allows customers to provide public comment on McLeod’s rate request and on its quality of service. If you are a McLeod customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at the virtual customer meeting, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual customer meeting live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage. McLeod filed a petition for a rate increase with the PSC on June 19, 2020, in Docket No. 20200168-WS. McLeod provides water and wastewater service to approximately 95 residential customers in Polk County. The virtual customer meeting is scheduled for the following date/time: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 6:00 p.m. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.