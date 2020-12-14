Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,479 in the last 365 days.

PSC Customer Meeting Set for McLeod Gardens Utilities, LLC

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of McLeod Gardens Utilities, LLC (McLeod) to participate in a virtual customer meeting on the utility’s petition for a rate increase. The meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16. The customer meeting allows customers to provide public comment on McLeod’s rate request and on its  quality of service.

If you are a McLeod customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at the virtual customer meeting, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual customer meeting live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage.

McLeod filed a petition for a rate increase with the PSC on June 19, 2020, in Docket No. 20200168-WS. McLeod provides water and wastewater service to approximately 95 residential customers in Polk County.

The virtual customer meeting is scheduled for the following date/time:

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 6:00 p.m.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

PSC Customer Meeting Set for McLeod Gardens Utilities, LLC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.