PSC Customer Meeting Set for Lake Yale Utilities, LLC

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of Lake Yale Utilities, LLC (Lake Yale) to participate in a virtual customer meeting on the utility’s petition for a rate increase. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16. The customer meeting allows customers to provide public comment on Lake Yale’s rate request and its quality of service. If you are a Lake Yale customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at the virtual customer meeting, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual customer meeting live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage. Lake Yale filed a petition for a rate increase with the PSC on June 19, 2020, in Docket No. 20200169-WS. Lake Yale provides water and wastewater service to approximately 300 residential customers in Lake County. The virtual customer meeting is scheduled for the following date/time: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 9:30 a.m. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.