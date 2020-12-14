Gya Labs Announces Their Top 5 Essential Oils of 2020
Immunity and stress relief top the list of concerns
As people are exploring natural ways to manage the ‘new normal’, we saw a multi-fold increase in demand for essential oils that boost immunity and help relieve stress.”DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gya Labs announces the top five essential oils in demand this year. The year 2020 has been eventful, mostly spent at home, working, or spending more family time with loved ones. Seeing an uptrend in health-boosting and antibacterial essential oils, here’s our top 5 essential oil for the year 2020.
Clove Bud Essential Oil
Staying healthy has been a priority for many this year, so it is no surprise that clove bud essential oil, known for its immunity-boosting properties, is Gya Labs’ top-selling essential oil in the year 2020. With a 275% increase in demand this year, clove bud essential oil helps keep your living spaces free from sickness-causing bacteria so you can feel safe spending time at home with your loved ones.
Breathe Blend Essential Oil
A powerful blend of essential oils that help improve air quality for better breathing, breathe blend essential oil saw a 150% hike in sales this year. Its bacteria-busting qualities make it an excellent addition to your living space as it helps clear your airways for ease of breathing as well as better health.
Lavender Essential Oil
Lavender is a classic oil among essential oil enthusiasts, so it is no surprise that it is among the best selling essential oils this year. Seeing a 138% sales increase this year, its sweet & floral scent, plus its calming properties helps make destressing after a long day of work at home something to look forward to; its sleep-promoting qualities help create an environment perfect for quality rest.
Eucalyptus Essential Oil
Great for relieving headaches & nasal congestion, eucalyptus essential oil saw a 100% uptick in sales this year. An oil that helps boosts natural defenses as well as purify the air, it is great for long workdays and helps alleviate flu-like symptoms for better work productivity and purified fresh air.
Lemon Essential Oil
Seeing an increase of 91%, lemon essential oil works great for balancing oily skin and improving moods. A popular scent found in many of today’s cleaning products, lemon essential oil helps add a refreshing pick me up to your days as its energizing scent uplifts your outlook while keeping you energized and ready for a work meeting or just spending daily time.
“As people are exploring natural ways to manage the ‘new normal’, we saw a multi-fold increase in demand for essential oils that boost immunity and help relieve stress. Other products that saw a similar hike include Soothing Massage Oil (286% increase) and Rosemary Essential Oil (60% increase).” states Deepa Sapatnekar, Marketing and Communications Director for Gya Labs. “At Gya Labs, we believe that improving your self-care routine does not have to be hard. Whether you are looking to boost immunity or just to unwind and relax, essential oils are a natural way to help you achieve your health and wellness goals.”
This year saw a health-boosting and stress relieving essential oils swing on the uptrend. There is no better time to start taking steps to better your health by adding essential oils to your routine.
Note: We calculated the demand from March onwards due to changes in trends since the global lockdown.
About Gya Labs
Gya Labs is a self-help and self-care brand that creates products to uplift your every day. We offer a wide range of natural products, from essential oils to coffees, made to fit a variety of lifestyle needs. Knowledge is power; and we’re passionate about sharing knowledge that makes everyone feel happier, healthier, and empowered to handle everyday stresses.
