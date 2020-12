Increased Demand for Healthcare Services and Technological Advancement to Drive Health Tech Market in Indonesia

Indonesia Health Tech Market Cover Image Indonesia Health Tech Market Infographic

Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia - Ken Research

INDONESIA, December 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Demand for health tech is expected to increase as the population of Indonesia gets more tech savvy and shifts from traditional methods to modern health tech services.• Entry of international health tech players into the Indonesian market is expected to drive the demand further, as the government begins to promote health tech services and thus, the market becomes more organized.Increasing Demand for Doctors: The demand for General Practitioners, Specialized Doctors and other healthcare practitioners has increased over the years on these platforms. Supporting this trend, domestic platforms are partnering with more no. of doctors to provide availability of doctors across their platforms for the end users. As the spending budget of hospitals and clinics increases, it is expected that more healthcare IT solutions providers will enter the market, driving the demand. This will also ensure high increase in revenues in the industry.Increased focus on Innovation: As market awareness increases, the health tech service providers are focusing more on product innovation. Digital health is helping address challenges in Indonesia’s healthcare system. Digital health solutions, such as e-pharmacies and online consultations increase access to quality health services in rural and remote areas of Indonesia. Tele-CTG is a new and upcoming service that would be provided by major health tech platforms in Indonesia over coming years.Continuous Growing Demand of Digital Solutions: Increased urbanization & standard of living there has been a shift in consumer preferences with a rising need for digital services across various sectors. Digital health is growing quickly in Indonesia, as it is globally. In the last 4-5 years, a range of digital health companies and digital health solutions have emerged in Indonesia. Indonesia’s large and geographically dispersed population provides a strong user base for Indonesia’s emerging digital health applications. Indonesia’s technologically engaged youth population provides a large customer base for digital businesses.The report titled “ Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025 -Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia” by Ken Research suggested that the health tech market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR. Technological advancements and availability of various services on these platforms is driving the health tech market in Indonesia. The health tech sales revenue in Indonesia is expected to grow over the next few years owing to introduction of new international players in the country and increase in product awareness amongst the rising population.For More Information on The Research Report, Click on the Below Link: -Key Segments Covered: -By ProductE-Pharmacy MarketOnline Consultation MarketHealthcare IT Solutions MarketAppointment Booking MarketProduct TypeE-Pharmacy MarketOrder Split (Prescribed, OTC and Others)Order Platform (Mobile and Web)Cities (Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and others)Online Consultation MarketMode of Consultation (Chat, Audio, Video)Type of Doctor (General and Specialized)Cities (Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others)Healthcare IT Solutions MarketEnd Users (Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacies)Products (HMS, CMS, PMS, EMR)Type of Payment (Subscription, per-invoice)Cities (Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, others)Appointment Booking MarketDestination (Hospitals, Clinics)Type of Doctor (General, specialized, dentist)Cities (Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya and others)Booking Platform (Mobile, web)Key Target AudienceHealthcare ProfessionalsHospitalsClinicsInvestorsVenture CapitalistsHealthcare startupsHealth tech startupsOnline Consultation PlatformE-Health PlatformsAppointment Booking PlatformsHealthcare IT CompaniesTime Period Captured in the Report:Historical Period: 2017-2020PForecast Period: 2020P–2025FCompanies Covered:Online ConsultationHalodocAlodokterTanyaDok (Atoma Medical)GrabHealth(Good Doctor Technology)KonsulaSehatQYesDokE-PharmacyK24Klik (Apotek K24)HalodocGoApotik (PT GUE)Prosehat (Atoma Medical)SehatQGrabHealth (Good Doctor Technology)Healthcare IT SolutionsMedicoMedigoKonsulaOmniCareAssit.IDPeriksa.IDBridge Tech SolutionsElitser IT SolutionsAppointment BookingAlodokterHalodocKonsulaBookDocOkaDocSehatQGrabHealth (Good Doctor Technology)PractorKey Topics Covered in the Report: -Indonesia Health Tech Market IntroductionIndonesia Health Teh Market Size, 2017-2020PIndoneisa Health Tech Market Segmentation, 2017-2020P (GMValue on the basis of type of product – E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation, Healthcare IT Solutions and Appointment booking)Detailed Analysis on Indonesia E-Pharmacy Market (BY GMV - By Order Split on the basis of Prescribed drugs, OTC drugs, Medical devices and other products, By city – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By Order platform – Mobile application and web browser, By No. of Orders - By Order Split on the basis of Prescribed drugs, OTC drugs, Medical devices and other products, By city – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By Order platform – Mobile application and web browser)Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Online Consultation Market (By No. of Consultations: By Mode of Consultation – Chat, Video and Audio, By Type of Doctor – General practitioner and Specialized Doctor, By City – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By GMV - By Mode of Consultation – Chat, Video and Audio, By Type of Doctor – General practitioner and Specialized Doctor, By City – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others)Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Healthcare IT Solutions Market (By GMV – By end users – Hospitals, Clinics and Drug Stores, By Payment Methods – Subscription and Per-Invoice, By Product Type – Software and IT Services)Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Appointment Booking Market (By GMV – By Destination – Hospitals and clinics, By city – Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya and others, by platform – Mobile app and web browser, By type of Doctor – General Practitioner, Dentist and Specialized Doctor, By no. of Appointments -By Destination – Hospitals and clinics, By city – Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya and others, by platform – Mobile app and web browser, By type of Doctor – General Practitioner, Dentist and Specialized Doctor)Trends and Developments in Indonesia Health Tech Market (Future Projections onRegulatory Landscape in Indonesia Health Tech MarketTarget End Users (target End users for the E-Pharmacy segment, online consultation segment, healthcare IT solutions segment and the appointment booking segment)Comparative Landscape in Indonesia Health Tech MarketIndonesia Health Tech Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2020P-2025F (GMValue on the basis of type of product – E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation, Healthcare IT Solutions and Appointment booking)International Success Case Study for Indonesia Health Tech MarketFor More Information on The Research Report, Click on the Below Link: -Related Reports by Ken Research: -Contact Us: -Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249