Increased Demand for Healthcare Services and Technological Advancement to Drive Health Tech Market in Indonesia
Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia - Ken ResearchINDONESIA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Demand for health tech is expected to increase as the population of Indonesia gets more tech savvy and shifts from traditional methods to modern health tech services.
• Entry of international health tech players into the Indonesian market is expected to drive the demand further, as the government begins to promote health tech services and thus, the market becomes more organized.
Increasing Demand for Doctors: The demand for General Practitioners, Specialized Doctors and other healthcare practitioners has increased over the years on these platforms. Supporting this trend, domestic platforms are partnering with more no. of doctors to provide availability of doctors across their platforms for the end users. As the spending budget of hospitals and clinics increases, it is expected that more healthcare IT solutions providers will enter the market, driving the demand. This will also ensure high increase in revenues in the industry.
Increased focus on Innovation: As market awareness increases, the health tech service providers are focusing more on product innovation. Digital health is helping address challenges in Indonesia’s healthcare system. Digital health solutions, such as e-pharmacies and online consultations increase access to quality health services in rural and remote areas of Indonesia. Tele-CTG is a new and upcoming service that would be provided by major health tech platforms in Indonesia over coming years.
Continuous Growing Demand of Digital Solutions: Increased urbanization & standard of living there has been a shift in consumer preferences with a rising need for digital services across various sectors. Digital health is growing quickly in Indonesia, as it is globally. In the last 4-5 years, a range of digital health companies and digital health solutions have emerged in Indonesia. Indonesia’s large and geographically dispersed population provides a strong user base for Indonesia’s emerging digital health applications. Indonesia’s technologically engaged youth population provides a large customer base for digital businesses.
The report titled “Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia” by Ken Research suggested that the health tech market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR. Technological advancements and availability of various services on these platforms is driving the health tech market in Indonesia. The health tech sales revenue in Indonesia is expected to grow over the next few years owing to introduction of new international players in the country and increase in product awareness amongst the rising population.
Key Segments Covered: -
By Product
E-Pharmacy Market
Online Consultation Market
Healthcare IT Solutions Market
Appointment Booking Market
Product Type
E-Pharmacy Market
Order Split (Prescribed, OTC and Others)
Order Platform (Mobile and Web)
Cities (Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and others)
Online Consultation Market
Mode of Consultation (Chat, Audio, Video)
Type of Doctor (General and Specialized)
Cities (Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others)
Healthcare IT Solutions Market
End Users (Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacies)
Products (HMS, CMS, PMS, EMR)
Type of Payment (Subscription, per-invoice)
Cities (Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, others)
Appointment Booking Market
Destination (Hospitals, Clinics)
Type of Doctor (General, specialized, dentist)
Cities (Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya and others)
Booking Platform (Mobile, web)
Key Target Audience
Healthcare Professionals
Hospitals
Clinics
Investors
Venture Capitalists
Healthcare startups
Health tech startups
Online Consultation Platform
E-Health Platforms
Appointment Booking Platforms
Healthcare IT Companies
Time Period Captured in the Report:
Historical Period: 2017-2020P
Forecast Period: 2020P–2025F
Companies Covered:
Online Consultation
Halodoc
Alodokter
TanyaDok (Atoma Medical)
GrabHealth(Good Doctor Technology)
Konsula
SehatQ
YesDok
E-Pharmacy
K24Klik (Apotek K24)
Halodoc
GoApotik (PT GUE)
Prosehat (Atoma Medical)
SehatQ
GrabHealth (Good Doctor Technology)
Healthcare IT Solutions
Medico
Medigo
Konsula
OmniCare
Assit.ID
Periksa.ID
Bridge Tech Solutions
Elitser IT Solutions
Appointment Booking
Alodokter
Halodoc
Konsula
BookDoc
OkaDoc
SehatQ
GrabHealth (Good Doctor Technology)
Practor
Key Topics Covered in the Report: -
Indonesia Health Tech Market Introduction
Indonesia Health Teh Market Size, 2017-2020P
Indoneisa Health Tech Market Segmentation, 2017-2020P (GMValue on the basis of type of product – E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation, Healthcare IT Solutions and Appointment booking)
Detailed Analysis on Indonesia E-Pharmacy Market (BY GMV - By Order Split on the basis of Prescribed drugs, OTC drugs, Medical devices and other products, By city – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By Order platform – Mobile application and web browser, By No. of Orders - By Order Split on the basis of Prescribed drugs, OTC drugs, Medical devices and other products, By city – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By Order platform – Mobile application and web browser)
Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Online Consultation Market (By No. of Consultations: By Mode of Consultation – Chat, Video and Audio, By Type of Doctor – General practitioner and Specialized Doctor, By City – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others, By GMV - By Mode of Consultation – Chat, Video and Audio, By Type of Doctor – General practitioner and Specialized Doctor, By City – Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Others)
Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Healthcare IT Solutions Market (By GMV – By end users – Hospitals, Clinics and Drug Stores, By Payment Methods – Subscription and Per-Invoice, By Product Type – Software and IT Services)
Detailed Analysis on Indonesia Appointment Booking Market (By GMV – By Destination – Hospitals and clinics, By city – Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya and others, by platform – Mobile app and web browser, By type of Doctor – General Practitioner, Dentist and Specialized Doctor, By no. of Appointments -By Destination – Hospitals and clinics, By city – Jakarta, Tangerang, Surabaya and others, by platform – Mobile app and web browser, By type of Doctor – General Practitioner, Dentist and Specialized Doctor)
Trends and Developments in Indonesia Health Tech Market (Future Projections on
Regulatory Landscape in Indonesia Health Tech Market
Target End Users (target End users for the E-Pharmacy segment, online consultation segment, healthcare IT solutions segment and the appointment booking segment)
Comparative Landscape in Indonesia Health Tech Market
Indonesia Health Tech Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2020P-2025F (GMValue on the basis of type of product – E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation, Healthcare IT Solutions and Appointment booking)
International Success Case Study for Indonesia Health Tech Market
