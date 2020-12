Global LED Lighting Market is Expected to reach USD 64.3 Billion by 2025F: Ken Research

Global LED Market Cover image Global LED Market Infographic

Global LED Lighting Market Outlook to 2025 Rise in Government Intervention, Rapid Technological Advancements & Rise in Smart City Projects will Drive the Market

Government in various countries has increased their efforts for replacing the traditional lighting system in the public spaces especially street lighting with the new LED lighting fixture presenting huge growth opportunity.Products having technologies such as motion sensors, IOT technology, control options through mobile applications, smart lighting to gain traction.Increasing Awareness on the potential benefits of lighting that facilitates well-being among human beings will drive growth. LED lighting is shifting from just providing energy efficiency to offering sustainability solutions and improving quality of life.Increasing Penetration among Different End Users: The LED lighting market has high penetration in the Commercial sector. The growth in construction in the industrial and hospitality sector presents great opportunity for the growth of LED lighting market in the sector. In addition, due to the current Covid-19 outbreak & rise in demand for healthcare facilities, focus on hospitals & health-care centres for adoption of LED Lightings are expected to boost demand.Growth of Construction Industry: The global construction industry is expected to reach USD 15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030, with three countries – China, US and India – leading the way. Growing infrastructure and construction industry in such countries is expected to raise the demand for LED lights to meet the public lighting needs.Growth of Smart LEDs: According to the Consumer Technology Association, smart city spending is expected to reach USD 26 billion by 2020. Smart buildings will accelerate the adoption of smart lighting more than any other segment. Connected lighting systems are anticipated to emerge as one of the most critical components of the smart city infrastructure by contributing largely to the sustainability goals of the projects.The report titled " Global LED Lighting Market Outlook to 2025 – Rise in Government Interventions, Rapid Technological Advancements and Rise in Smart City Projects will Drive the Market" provides a comprehensive analysis on global LED Lighting market. The report covers various aspects including the current global lighting scenario in value, its segmentations viz, type of LEDs, sales channel, technology, end users and regional analysis, major trends and development, issues and challenges, government regulations and competition benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue and prices.Key Segments Covered:-By Type of LEDLuminairesLampsBy Type of LED LuminariesTroffersDownlightsHigh BayOutdoor Area LightsRoadway FixturesOther LuminariesBy Type of LED LampsA-LampsTubesReflectorsOther LampsBy UsageIndoorOutdoorBy End UserCommercialResidentialIndustrialOthersBy Distribution ChannelRetail SalesProject SalesBy RegionAsia-PacificNorth AmericaEuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaCompanies Covered:-SignifyOSRAMGE LightingAcuity BrandsCooper Industries (Eaton)Zumtobel GroupSeoul SemiconductorEverlight ElectronicsCree Inc.Dialight PLCSyska LEDBajaj ElectricalsPanasonicPT. Honoris IndustrySolarens LedindoPT. Holz International TechnologyFirefly Electric and LightingYatai InternationalAkari Lighting & TechnologyTCP HoldingsHubbell IncorporatedFelio SylvaniaNikkonNVC LightingNational Lighting CompanyAl Nasser GroupKey Target Audience:-LED Lighting ManufacturersLED Lighting SuppliersLED Lighting OEMs/AssemblersLED Lighting Importers/ExportersResearch organizations and consulting companiesGovernment bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makersMarket research and consulting firmsTime Period Captured in the Report:-Historical Period – 2014-2019Forecast Period –2019-2025FKey Topics Covered in the Report:-Executive SummaryOpportunity Landscape in Global LED Lighting MarketLED penetration in General Lighting MarketKey Market Drivers in the Global LED Lighting MarketGlobal LED Lighting Market Introduction and OverviewIndustry Life Cycle of LED Lighting MarketValue Chain of Global LED Lighting MarketDemand & Supply Side Ecosystem, Preferences & Trends across Global LED Lighting MarketGlobal LED Lighting Market by RevenueGlobal LED Lighting Market by TypeGlobal LED Lighting Market by UsageGlobal LED Lighting Market by End UsersGlobal LED Lighting Market by Regions (APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East)Competitive Factors and Assessment in various regionsMarket Trends and DevelopmentMarket Issues and ChallengesGovernment Rules and RegulationsGlobal LED Lighting Market CompetitionGlobal LED Lighting Market Future OutlookUpcoming Technologies in the Lighting MarketAnalyst Recommendations