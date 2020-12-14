Saudi Arabia Automotive & Spare Parts Logistics Market is expected to reach about USD 2,241 Million in terms of Revenue
Government of Saudi Arabia is working on new multi-mode logistic stations, two new railway lines to link GCC countries in the east & Yanbu-Jeddah in the west.SAUDI ARABIA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • During Covid pandemic, cargo was backlogged at KSA’s major container ports; travel restrictions led to a shortage of truck drivers to pick up containers and ocean carriers canceled sailings.
• The warehousing market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% and the freight forwarding market with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025F
• Surging local manufacturing of automotives and spare parts is leading to an increased demand for the logistics services in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Government’s Vision 2030: Under the Vision 2030, the KSA government aims for OEMs to produce 300,000+ vehicles in the country between 2020 & 2030. Saudi Vision 2030 aims to reduce dependence on oil exports highlight the potential for growth of logistics industry in future. Large investments in road infrastructure under Saudi Vision 2030, a 680 Km Saudi-Oman highway and the UAE-Saudi Mafraq-Ghuwaifat International Highway underway contribute to the growth of the logistics industry.
Technological Advancements and Innovations to Drive the Growth of Logistics Industry: Rising adoption of technologies such as RFID, Warehouse Management System, Transportation Management System and others by the logistics companies in Saudi Arabia is leading to improved cost efficiency within logistics framework. Companies have started adopting these technologies to have an edge over other players in the logistics market in the country. The latest technologies that the logistics companies are adopting in Saudi Arabia includes RFID Tagging & IOT analytics, big data analytics, drone technology, 3D printing, augmented reality and others.
Lifting of Ban on Female Drivers: An estimated more than 3 Million female drivers are expected to be added in the country by the end of 2020, which will drive the demand for New Automobile sales. Removal of ban on women driving along with recovery in Oil prices is expected to drive the automotive aftermarket in Saudi Arabia. Influx of female drivers stimulating demand for new & used vehicles within Saudi Arabia. The surging demand for vehicles among the women drivers to contribute to the growth of the automotive and spare parts logistics industry in Saudi Arabia.
The report titled “Saudi Arabia Automotive & Spare Parts Logistics Market Outlook to 2025: Lifting of Ban on Female Drivers and Improving Vehicle Sales to Influence Market Growth” by Ken Research suggested that the automotive & spare parts logistics market is further expected to grow in the near future as automotive companies are willing to set up their manufacturing plants within the country. The government initiatives such as localization of vehicle imports and incentives for OEM’s using local auto parts, to contribute to the growth of the automotive & spare parts logistics market in the next few years. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 4.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period of 2019-2025F.
Key Segments Covered in KSA Automotive & Spare Parts Logistics Market
• By Service Mix
Freight Forwarding
Warehousing
Value Added Services
• KSA Automotive & Spare Parts Freight Forwarding Market
By Mode of Freight
Road Freight
Air Freight
Sea Freight
By Type of Transport
Domestic Freight
International Freight
By 3PL & Integrated Logistics
3PL Logistics
Integrated Logistics
By Cost Split
Last Mile
First Mile
By Automotive Segment
Vehicles
Spare Parts
By Sea Flow Corridors
Sudan
GCC
Egypt
Others
By Air Flow Corridors
Sudan
Egypt
Kuwait
Libya
Oman
UAE
Others
By Road Flow Corridors
Bahrain
Jordan
Lebanon
UAE
Kuwait
Oman
Others
• KSA Automotive & Spare Parts Warehousing Market
By Business Model
Industrial / Retail
Container Freight / Inland Container Depots
By Cities
Jeddah
Riyadh
Dammam
Others
By Type of Warehouse
Closed Warehouse
Open Warehouse
Key Target Audience
• International Domestic Freight Forwarders
• Warehousing Companies
• Logistics Companies
• Logistics Consultants
Time Period Captured in the Report:
• Historical Period: 2014-2019
• Forecast Period: 2019–2025
Companies Covered:
• Oriental Commercial & Shipping Co.
• Hala Shipping Services
• Gulf System
• Uniworld Logistics
• Abdui Global
• NTF Logistics
• Four Winds
• KWE Transport
• Glaube Logistics
• Al Rashed Transport
• Arabian Transport Co.
• SITCO Logistics
• Takhzeen Logistics
• Kanoo Terminal
• Agility Logistics
• Al Khodari Sons & LV Shipping & Logistics Co.
• BAFCO International
• Wolf Transport
• Almajdouie Logistics
• GAC Logistics
• JAS Logistics
• Platinum Logistics
• Kerry Logistics
• Namma Cargo
• Al Jabri Transport
Automotive & Spare Parts Companies Covered:
• Audi
• Mercedes
• Isuzu motors
• Nissan
• Kia Motors
• Toyota
• Hyundai
• Mazda
• General Motors
• Mitsubishi
• Ford
• Changan
Key Topics Covered in the Report
• Saudi Arabia Overview and Major Economic & Logistics Zones
• Automotive Import Procedure (Import Procedure for Automobiles and Impact of VAT & Custom Duty Increase)
• Trade Scenario
• Regulatory Landscape
• End-User Analysis (Automotive)
• End-User Analysis (Spare Parts)
• Saudi Arabia Automotive & Spare Parts Logistics Market
• Saudi Arabia Automotive & Spare Parts Freight Forwarding Market
• Saudi Arabia Automotive & Spare Parts Warehousing Market
• Industry Analysis (SWOT Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Government initiatives)
• Covid-19 Impact on the Automotive Transportation Industry
• Snapshot on Control Tower Market
• Snapshot on Pre-Delivery Inspection Market
• Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Warehousing Industry
• Comparative Landscape – KSA Automotive & Spare Parts Logistics Market
• Comparative Landscape in Saudi Arabia Automotive Market
• Recommendations / Success Factors
• Research Methodology
• Appendix
