Beyond Security Launches beSECURE Lite, the Most Affordable Threat Detection System in the Market

Beyond Security

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a global leader in automated penetration testing and vulnerability scanning, today announced the launching of beSECURE Lite, a vulnerability assessment solution that caters towards small businesses, where the users can scan small networks and applications with the same level of vulnerability assessment enjoyed by larger enterprises without the price tag.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be launching beSECURE Lite that can offer small businesses an affordable solution, regardless of their cyber security budget” said Aviram Jenik, CEO and Co-Founder at Beyond Security. “With full capabilities and the ability to pay only for active IPs and the services they need (such as PCI ASV scanning), this is definitely the most affordable options in the market, particularly for SMBs as they are often targeted by cyber-attacks” he added.

beSECURE Lite offers benefits such as continuous asset monitoring, automatic threat detection and integration with popular ticketing services at an affordable cost. For more information on beSECURE Lite, please visit beSECURE Lite | 30-Day Free Trial | Beyond Security

About Beyond Security:

Beyond Security is a global leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling businesses and governments to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing.

Beyond Security's automated, accurate and simple tools protect the networks and software development life cycle of SMEs across the globe - including industry leaders in aerial and space warfare, banking and finance, media, software development, telecommunications, transportation and more.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Sacramento, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia. For more information, please contact Sonia Awan at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com or 747-254-5705. You may also visit our website at www.beyondsecurity.com

About

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. It’s testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, AVDS for network vulnerability management and beSTORM for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards. Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

www.beyondsecurity.com

