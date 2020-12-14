RE: 91 SB MM16 Shut down

91 SB is now open. 91 NB remains closed at this time.

From: Dyer, Brianna via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, December 13, 2020 6:09 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov> Subject: RE: 91 NB MM16 Shut down

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

91 Southbound is also shut down for this incident in the same area. See below information.

From: Dyer, Brianna Sent: Sunday, December 13, 2020 6:01 PM To: AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov> Subject: 91 NB MM16 Shut down

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 Northbound in the area of MM16 is shut down to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.